(Malvern) -- A massive early-season clash commences in Malvern Friday night when East Mills welcomes Lenox for a pivotal Class 8-Player District 9 opener.
Lenox comes into the contest at 1-0 after a dominant 76-12 win over Seymour.
"I was happy with how the kids came out," co-head coach Cole Bonde said. "We came out fast, and everybody played last Friday. It was great to see.
Bonde says the Tigers' new-look offensive line was the most impressive part of their blowout win.
"We wanted to see how they came out in live action," Bonde said. "Overall, they did well."
The Tigers had a massive and experienced offensive line last year with Dawson Marshall, Devin Whipple and Hernan Castor. However, all three graduated, leaving some question marks around this year's road graters for Lenox's run-heavy offense.
Xavier Adamson has shifted from fullback to center, and Owen Junker and Trayce Miller also moved into starting roles up front.
"We just have to work on trusting one another and getting to the right spots," Bonde said about his offensive line.
Adamson, Junker and Miller pave the way for an offense led by sophomore quarterback Gabe Funk. Funk had a stellar freshman season last year and started his 2022 campaign with two passing touchdowns in the win over Seymour.
"His confidence is just better than last year," Bonde said. "He's taken control of the offense. And I think we'll see a lot of improvement in his running."
The Tigers' run game managed 209 yards and seven touchdowns in their season opener. Isaac Grundman ran for 70 yards and three scores, and Jordan Martin-England, Gabriel Robles, Keigan Kitzman and Leo Wardlow had one score each.
Kitzman and Grundman provided a thunder and lightning combo for Lenox last year. Kitzman rushed for 631 yards and 11 scores, and Grundman had 1,669 yards and 32 touchdowns.
"The expectations are high for those two," Bonde said. "Keigan is bigger. He does the hard running, and Isaac has the quickness. They set the tone for our offense. If they're high energy, our offense is high energy. They want to be the best they can be. They're physical. We have to continue to see that from them."
Defensively, the Tigers have an experienced bunch that held Seymour to 111 yards on 35 plays while forcing six turnovers and managing two defensive touchdowns.
"Luckily for me, most of my guys played on defense last year," Bonde said. "Overall, I want to see us getting to the ball better than we did, but they did great. I can't wait to see what they can do."
Lenox's defense gets a litmus test on Friday when they face East Mills.
The Wolverines kicked off their season with a 55-14 win over Woodbine, where they threw for 110 yards and ran for 167.
"They're a good football team," Bonde said. "They're always coached well."
East Mills has no shortage of playmakers, such as quarterback Zach Thornburg, running back Ryan Stortenbecker and wide receivers Davis McGrew and Mason Crouse.
"They're four really good athletes," Bonde said. "They do some great things. (Thornburg) is a great scrambler. We're going to have our hands full with those guys."
East Mills has the weapons for big plays. When it comes to keys to victory, Bonde says it's simple: limit the Wolverines' big plays.
"Can we limit big plays?" he said. "It's tough. They know how to find holes in the defense. Our defensive line has to be disciplined, and our defensive backs have to know who is covering who. We all have to be on the same page."
Trevor Maeder and Jesse Cox have the call of Lenox/East Mills on the KMA Video Stream Friday night. Check out the full interview with Coach Bonde below.