(Lenox) -- The Lenox football team has played three times and won three times. While the Tigers were tested in a last-second win over East Mills in the opener, they’ve since rolled to 80-6 and 62-14 wins over East Union and Griswold.
“Our kids started executing, finding their assignments and adjusted,” Lenox co-head coach Michael Nardini said of his team’s latest win. “As we progressed throughout the game, the line kept making their adjustments, the running backs were hitting their holes really hard and Keegan Christensen and Cullen Wood hit for three pretty big pass plays. Everything melded together, and I liked how the kids really communicated and worked well together.”
Nardini, who directs the offense while co-coach Cole Bonde calls the defense, has been relying a bit more on the pass game this season than in year’s past. The Madrid alum has called for no fewer than 31 passes through three games after just 65 pass attempts all of last year.
“We’re primarily a run team,” Nardini said. “This is how I was raised, and that’s what I’ve stuck with. But when you’ve got people out there – and we’ve got a lot of kids that we want to get the ball in their hands – you find an opportunity to do that.”
Wood has thrown for 398 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 24.9 yards per reception. Christensen and Brad Larson have been his most consistent targets, combining for 11 receptions, 339 yards and six total touchdowns.
“Our play-action game has been extremely important,” Nardini said. “It kind of works right into what we want to do. We want to run, run, run and get them in the situation where we can throw a pass right over the top.”
Don’t get it twisted. The Lenox running game has continued its powerful ways. Larson has rushed for 367 yards and nine touchdowns while sophomore Isaac Grundman has 223 yards and five scores and Wood has raced for 142 yards of his own.
“Each week we’ve gotten better,” Nardini added. “East Mills put us in a situation we didn’t want to be in, having to drive with a minute left. Our kids battled back and fought hard through it. East Union, we started to put everything together, and Griswold was another step. We just take it week by week and keep getting better.”
Coach Nardini and the Tigers will look to put it all together in Week 4 when they host Bedford in a rivalry match up that will double as Homecoming for Lenox.
“I can tell they’re very disciplined,” Nardini said of Bedford. “They’re going to be well-coached, and they’ve been that way every single year that we’ve faced them. They play hard and have some young guys out there. They’re going to bring it to you.”
Nardini is particularly impressed with Bedford linebackers Dylan Swaney and Jed Weaver, who have 27.5 and 22.5 total tackles, respectively, to lead the Bulldog defense.
“They make a whole lot of tackles out there,” he said. “We have to shore up our blocking assignments, get hats to them and it’s going to be a very competitive and very physical football game.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Nardini linked below.