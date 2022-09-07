(Lenox) -- Following a 50-32 victory over East Mills (1-1) in week two, the Lenox Tigers (2-0) are gearing up for a major week three matchup against fellow undefeated squad, Bedford (2-0).
The Tigers needed a 26-point fourth quarter to take down the Wolverines on the road Friday.
“It was a really good test for us,” Lenox head coach Cole Bonde said. “East Mills came out ready to roll and they’ve got some good athletes over there. We came out a little slower than what we had hoped, but our defense played really well in that first half.”
After a dead even first half, Lenox controlled the second half thanks to a methodical rushing attack. The senior backfield duo of Isaac Grundman and Keigan Kitzman combined for 288 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries.
“[Grundman and Kitzman] have been at it for a couple years now,” Bonde said. “They’ve got a lot of experience and they’ve worked really hard this offseason. They’re a great one-two punch. [Kitzman] is a little heavier than [Grundman, but [Grundman] can get to full speed in a matter of seconds. They really feed off of each other… when they have some success, it just feeds into everybody.”
The ground attack accompanied a stellar outing from the Tiger defense, which held East Mills to only 86 rushing yards as a team and forced QB Zach Thornburg into just a 34% completion rate.
Sans allowing a pair of scores in the closing minutes, Lenox’s defense was dominant throughout the game.
“Defensively, we had a lot of guys step up,” Bonde said. “Our defense did a great job for a long time. I’d like [East Mills] not to score that many points in the fourth quarter, but luckily our offense got the ball rolling and things worked out.”
Now, the Tigers shift their focus to their home opener against Bedford, a team that has looked virtually untouchable thus far.
The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents (Lamoni and Griswold) 146-12 through the first two weeks of the season.
“[Bedford] is a really good team,” Bonde said. “They’ve changed some things from last year and they got basically everybody back, so that’s always a great thing to have.”
Those returners from a season ago include QB Tristen Cummings, WR Asher Weed and RB Silas Walston.
“Cummings, at quarterback, is doing a phenomenal job [for Bedford] throwing the ball and he can run, so he’s a dual-threat guy,” Bonde said. “Then they’ve got guys who can go catch the ball. They’ve got a great offense and they do different things. They’re so balanced.”
That balance has been exacerbated in the first two games, as the Bulldogs have a whopping seven different players with at least one rushing touchdown to their name.
“As a defense, it’s kind of hard to say ‘hey, they’re heavy run’ or ‘they’re heavy pass,’” Bonde said. “They do both really well… and you gotta watch out for trick plays that you don’t see all the time. It’s stressful for a defense to know all that is coming at you.”
Bedford’s offensive versatility has led to a pair of 70-point outings, but after the stout performance against East Mills, Lenox’s defense figures to be up to the challenge.
“[The win over East Mills] was a great booster for us,” Bonde said. “We had to play four quarters. We had some adversity hit our face… and [our players] did really well during that adversity. It was a great building step for what’s yet to come and hopefully we can keep building on that and keep getting better each week.”
Lenox hosts Bedford at 7 P.M. Friday. The game will be live on the KMA Video Stream.
Hear the full interview with Bonde below and check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.