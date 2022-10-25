(Lenox) -- The Lenox football team is into the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year as they look to keep an undefeated season alive.
The Tigers (9-0) cruised to an opening round win last Friday over Colo-Nesco 66-14.
"I really liked how the offense on the first two drives came out and executed very well," said Co-Coach Michael Nardini. "They came out in a five-man front and did a couple different stunts that we've seen before and we've seen in practice. Our kids picked it up very quickly, got to their assignments and just executed right away."
In the opening round win, Lenox led 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-8 at the halftime break. Fast starts have been a key in most of their wins this season.
"It's been an emphasis ever since East Mills and Bedford," said Nardini. "Those two games, we did not start off the way we wanted to. Those first couple games, our kids got in the moment and didn't understand what it takes to be a winning football. Our opponents capitalized on some big areas in those game, but we were able to pull through. After that, we've seen a lot of improvement and that has been our big emphasis throughout."
Up next for the Tigers is a matchup with the defending state champion in 8-player CAM. The Cougars (7-2) have rattled off five-straight wins since a week-four loss to East Mills, including a 58-38 win over Baxter to open the playoffs.
"They're tremendous athletes and they have talent across the board," said Nardini. "They had a lot of talent last year and they replaced it with some very good talent, as well. They are still just as dangerous as any other team that we have seen. We've got to make sure that we play assignment football and not let those guys get in space because they'll make big plays."
The Lenox defense will be tasked with slowing down a Cougar offense that averages nearly 370 yards per contest and is scoring over 57 points per game during their winning streak.
"We have to play assignment football and we have to be ready to go," said Nardini. "They get up to the ball very quickly. They will get their offense rolling. If they get in a rhythm -- a lot like our offense -- they start building some momentum and it's hard to stop them. They start gaining big chunks of yards and before you know it, they are in the endzone. You have to be ready to go and you have to make sure you're locked in every play and make sure that you get yourself set and understand what they're trying to do."
Jay Soderberg will be in Lenox Friday night providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Nardini below.