(Lenox) -- Another area athlete will continue playing volleyball at the next level with Southwestern Community College.
Lenox senior Jordan England talked with KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review about her decision.
“The SWCC coaches were talking to my parents for a while,” England said. “(SWCC Coach Shaela Camp) texted me one day during school and asked if I wanted to become a part of the volleyball team. I really thought about it for a while.”
England, who averaged 1.5 kills, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 digs per set for the Tigers, eventually decided that was something she wanted to do.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to continue sports in college at first,” England said. “Then I decided ‘why not?’ I’ve always wanted to play in college, so I decided to go with SWCC.”
England says she found a certain familiarity with the coaches, team and program.
“I like how it’s small and close to home,” she said. “There are small class sizes, and I’ve been enrolled in some classes at SWCC, so I kind of know the flow of how things are supposed to go.”
The 5-foot-9 England says she believes she will have an opportunity to hit out of the middle for the Spartans.
“So far that’s where I’m headed,” she said. “I haven’t really been able to practice with the team, but we start August 2nd. Hopefully, we’ll be able to figure out where I’m going to be playing then.”
