Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr.jpg

Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr

(KMAland) -- Lenox and Mount Ayr are new to this week's Radio Iowa state football rankings. 

The Tigers and Raiders are joined by Lewis Central, Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia, CAM and Audubon. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

8-PLAYER 

2. CAM (same)

7. Lenox (NR)

8. Audubon (up 1)

CLASS A 

6. Logan-Magnolia (same)

10. Mount Ayr (NR) 

CLASS 1A 

3. Underwood (same) 

CLASS 3A 

1. Harlan (same)

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 1)

CLASS 4A

4. Lewis Central (same)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.