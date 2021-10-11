(KMAland) -- Lenox and Mount Ayr are new to this week's Radio Iowa state football rankings.
The Tigers and Raiders are joined by Lewis Central, Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia, CAM and Audubon.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
8-PLAYER
2. CAM (same)
7. Lenox (NR)
8. Audubon (up 1)
CLASS A
6. Logan-Magnolia (same)
10. Mount Ayr (NR)
CLASS 1A
3. Underwood (same)
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan (same)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 1)
CLASS 4A
4. Lewis Central (same)