(Lenox) -- The first quarter couldn't have gone much worse, but stellar play in the final three quarters allowed Lenox to roll past Fremont-Mills in a state-rated 8-player battle Friday night.
The Class 8-Player No. 5 Tigers found themselves in an early 14-0 deficit to No. 10 Fremont-Mills but responded with 46 unanswered points to record a 52-26 win.
"They came out and punched us in the mouth," Lenox co-head coach Michael Nardini said after the win. "We couldn't stop them ,and they took it to us. We got a spark going. Our kids started believing, and we wore them down."
Fremont-Mills struck on their first two drives. The Knights' opening drive went 59 yards on eight run plays, capped by a rushing score by Braxton Blackburn. A Lenox three and out and a short punt gave Fremont-Mills a short field, which they took advantage of via Sawyer Forney's 35-yard touchdown pass to Luke Madison to give the Knights a 14-0 lead in just six minutes.
Then Lenox woke up.
The Tigers trailed 14-0 heading into the second quarter. A promising drive stalled out deep in F-M territory, but a stop and an 11-yard rushing score from Gabe Funk put them on the board. Lenox then took the lead on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Funk to Donald Bashor late in the first half, and the Tigers took a 16-14 lead into the break.
Gabe Funk's 64-yard touchdown run on Lenox's first drive of the second half grew the Tigers' lead to 24-14.
"That's the most important drive of the game," Funk said. "We wanted to come out and get a few first downs, but a touchdown is even better."
A Dawson Evans pick-six extended Lenox's lead to 32-14. The Tigers never looked back, adding rushing touchdowns from Jordan Martin-England and Funk as part of a 46-0 run. Fremont-Mills eventually responded with rushing touchdowns from Lawson Kling, and Blackburn couldn't get any closer as Lenox grabbed the win.
The Tigers' double-digit comeback parallels their second and third games of last season when they erased 10 and 19-point deficits to beat East Mills and Bedford.
"It was a gut check," Nardini said. "We could have folded, but they battled back and played the way we taught them. It's important for them to believe in themselves that way."
Funk was his usual stellar self with 110 rushing yards and three scores. He also threw for 141 yards and two scores.
"They played deep," Funk said of Fremont-Mills' defense. "The older I get, the more confident I get. I see the field a lot better."
"He's a great player," Nardini said. "He makes something out of nothing. He's developed quite a bit over the last two years. Teams know he's the focal point, and he takes that on."
Martin-England led Lenox's rushing attack with 116 yards and a score on 10 carries.
"I trusted my linemen," Martin-England said. "I just had to let my blocks settle and kept plowing forward."
Bashor led Lenox's receiving efforts with two catches for two scores. Martin-England caught four balls for 38 yards.
Blackburn highlighted F-M's offense with 136 rushing yards and two scores on 24 carries. The Knights (0-2) look to get in the win column next week when they face Stanton-Essex.
Lenox's comeback win puts the Tigers at 2-0 heading into next week's massive Back Forty Battle with rival Bedford. The Bulldogs are also 2-0 after impressive wins over Moravia and Murray.
"It's going to take lots of film," Funk said. "We'll find our strengths and find their weaknesses."
"We try to go 1-0 every week," Nardini said. "They're a good football team. We have to prepare and be ready for the challenge."
Click below to view the full interviews with Martin-England, Funk and Nardini.