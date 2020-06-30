(Lenox) -- Lenox baseball scored 14 runs in the final two innings to claim their sixth consecutive victory in a 16-6 defeat of Southwest Valley Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We weren't ready to go from the get-go," Coach Trevor Luther said. "That's on me, but what we definitely showed what we were made of. Tip our cap to Southwest Valley. We know where we are at and we are starting to click."
Southwest Valley took an early lead in the first. Lenox responded in the bottom of the frame, but Southwest Valley regained the lead in the second and ultimately pushed the lead to 4-2. The Timberwolves constantly left Lenox's offense empty-handed thanks to stingy pitching from Brendan Pearson...until the fifth inning.
The Lenox bats started to make contact and ran Pearson off the hill after scoring two runs early in the fifth. The Tigers then knocked hits off relievers Dalton Calkins and Dominic Nicholas and plated seven total runs in the fifth to take a 9-4 lead.
The Timberwolves clipped the deficit to 9-6 in the sixth, but the Tigers kept their mojo with another seven-run inning to put the game ice in six innings. Coach Luther attributes his team's strong finish to the strong leadership they've developed throughout the season.
"We'll fix some things, but overall, I'm pretty impressed with the upperclassmen," Coach Luther said.
Cullen Wood posted three hits and drove in three for the Tigers. Brad Larson drove in three on two hits while Colton Gordon and Samson Adams each plated two runners and notched two hits. In total, the Tigers posted 13 hits.
"We've just put in a lot of work into the cages," Gordon said. "It's just been clicking and it feels really good."
Gordon and Christensen mounted Lenox's pitching efforts. Christensen threw 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and four earned runs on five hits.
Southwest Valley was paced by two hits from Tristan Cline. The Timberwolves fall to 1-10 overall and 1-8 in Pride of Iowa Conference action. They return to action Thursday night against CAM.
Lenox now sits at 6-6 overall after starting the season 0-6. They will shift their attention to a Thursday night showdown with Taylor County rival Lenox.
The complete interviews with Gordon and Coach Luther can be viewed below.