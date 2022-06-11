(Lenox) -- The Lenox baseball team dug deep on Friday night and overcame a three-run deficit for a thrilling extra-inning victory.
The Tigers (5-6) never lost hope and used some late-game magic to prevail past Southwest Valley, 7-6, in an eight-inning doozy.
"We just have a group of resilient guys," said Lenox head coach Trevor Luther. "We weren't winning these games at the beginning of the year. We've adjusted at the plate and are finally starting to hit the ball. Our bats are alive, and it's leading to some scrappy wins like this."
Lenox opened the scoring with three runs in the third inning, but their chances of victory looked bleak after surrendering a six-run fourth inning to go behind 6-3.
"We knew we shot ourselves in the foot," Luther said. "We have to limit those. I think we gave them six out instead of three. Any scrappy team like them will put runs on you like that, but these kids never give up. We know the work they put in. We know we can play with anybody."
The Tigers scratched and clawed back with two runs in the fifth to trim their deficit to 6-5.
They had a game-tying opportunity in the sixth inning but stranded a runner at second to end the inning. However, relief pitcher Caeden David worked a clean frame to keep the Tigers within one heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Keigan Kitzman opened the inning with a strikeout, but Carter Reed safely reached on a single. An errant pitch on a 1-2 count with two outs to Walon Cook prompted Reed to snag home, which he successfully did to knot the game and force extra innings.
"I got a big lead," Reed said. "If that ball hit the dirt, I was going no matter what."
Luther says he had the utmost confidence in his team as they trotted out for the seventh inning.
"We were feeling pretty good," he said. "We trust everybody at the plate right now. That wasn't the case at the beginning of the year. But we truly trust everyone to get the job done."
That trust was affirmed in the eighth inning. The Lenox defense worked another stingy inning by shaking off a two-out walk to hold Southwest Valley scoreless in their half. David opened Lenox's half with a flyout, and Dawson Evans flew out.
Then the magic happened.
Trenton Beck -- who stepped up to the plate on a 0-for-4 night -- managed a base hit, and Johnathan Weaver singled to move Beck to third, bringing Samson Adams to the dish.
Adams fouled the first two pitches, the second of which barely caromed foul. After taking one ball and fouling off another, Adams bopped a base hit into left field to score Beck and hand the Tigers the win.
"My approach was to get contact," Adams said. "I needed a nice, easy swing. The first two fouls made me feel good for the next pitches. It's hard to describe. This is once in a lifetime."
"He has been in the three or four-hole all year for a reason," Luther said. "I don't think he had a great stat night, but he did what it took. He's comfortable in those situations."
The Tigers totaled 12 hits on the evening. Weaver paced their efforts with four hits, including two doubles. Adams' game-winner was his second hit of the night and accounted for his second RBI.
Reed tossed six innings of no-decision baseball for Lenox with seven strikeouts while scattering four hits and four earned runs in six innings.
"My slider, I gripped it tight and threw it," Reed said. "It either jammed them, or they couldn't hit it."
The gritty comeback win is a step in the right direction for a Lenox team that has seen plenty of highs and lows in their first 11 games.
"It's a great win," Adams said. "You hope not to have to walk it off, but we're feeling great. This shows our integrity and that we stay stable as the game goes on."
"It gives us more confidence," Reed said. "We know we can trust everybody."
The Tigers now turn their focus to a busy stretch with seven games in six days, beginning against ACGC on Saturday.
"This is momentum for us," Luther said. "There's not a night off in the Pride of Iowa. It's really helping us gain some momentum right now."
Roman Keefe led Southwest Valley's offense with two RBI while Caleb Pearson doubled and plated a run for the Timberwolves (2-9), and Blake Thomas struck out six in 4 2/3 innings of pitching.
Check out the full interviews with Adams, Reed and Coach Luther below.