(Lenox) -- One week after a thrilling double overtime district-championship win over Fremont-Mills, Lenox will open the 8-Player playoffs at home against Lamoni.
Before matching up with the Demons, though, Lenox co-coach Michael Nardini needed a moment to come down from the high of an instant classic win over their district rival.
“It was an amazing game just to be a part of,” Nardini said. “We looked at that after all the dust had settled, and we talked about all the moments that happened. It was a true back and forth. It was a big heavyweight fight. Every time (Fremont-Mills) got the upper hand, we bounced back. We were waiting for the moment of how do we respond, and our kids kept going.”
The win clinched an undefeated regular season for Lenox (8-0), which largely dominated their opponents throughout the year prior to the escape with Fremont-Mills. The Tigers’ per game averages of 52.8 points per game and 16.9 points allowed per game rank seventh and eighth, respectively, in Class 8-Player.
“We looked at each game as an opportunity, and we knew we had to play really well just to get to this position,” Nardini said. “We talked about having an opportunity to really make some noise and set ourselves up. They looked at (this season) as an opportunity to run the table.”
Many members of this year’s team were a part of the squad that lost to East Mills in the opening round of the playoffs in 2020. Coach Nardini said that was a bit of a rallying cry for his six-person senior class of Hernan Castor, Conner Fitzgerald, Dawson and Duncan Marshall, Johnathan Weaver and Devin Whipple.
“They are the first group of seniors we’ve had,” Nardini said. “That first year, we had to take some bumps and bruises with some of them. That helped them, and we’ve got contributions from every single one of them. They have a strong desire to be very successful and all of them mixed together have created great leaders for this team.”
Lenox opens up the postseason on Friday against Lamoni (4-4), which snuck into the postseason despite a loss to Southeast Warren on Friday evening. The two schools have been district mates in the past, playing every season from 2016 through 2019. The Tigers own a 6-2 series advantage since 2008.
“They’re very fast,” Nardini said. “They’ve got speed at some key positions. If you let them get into the open field they can cause a lot of problems. They’ve got some kids that are very young and very hungry. Any time you get into the playoffs, everybody is going to give you their best game. These guys will come in and give us a fight.”
The Demons are led by senior quarterback Javin Stevenson, who has 663 yards passing, 749 yards rushing and 24 total offensive touchdowns this season. Junior Kalvin Brown has also been a threat on the ground (575 yards) and through the air (158 yards). Brown also leads the defense with 66.0 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
While there’s definitely plenty about Lamoni that Lenox will have to game plan for, Coach Nardini says he just wants his team to play their own game on Friday.
“Just be who we are,” he said. “We had a few things (against Fremont-Mills) where we can’t allow ourselves to have slow starts. We have to make sure we are physical at the point of attack. Just trust what’s got us here and go back to what we are as a team.”
Jesse Cox will have reports from Lamoni/Lenox on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 runs from 6:20 through midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Nardini below.