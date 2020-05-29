(Lenox) -- Lenox is the latest KMAland school to reveal their softball and baseball schedules.
Softball will begin the season June 15th at Martensdale-St. Marys while baseball will travel to Stanton.
Softball will host Martensdale-St. Mary's on June 19th for their home opener, and will also host Nodaway Valley, Fremont-Mills, Grand View Christian, East Union, Lamoni, Southwest Valley, Creston, Bedford, Stanton and Wayne while making trips to Central Decatur, Mount Ayr, Wayne, Southeast Warren and Red Oak.
Baseball will host Roland-Story, Martensdale-St. Marys, Nodaway Valley, Fremont-Mills, East Union, Lamoni, Southwest Valley, Bedford Shenandoah and East Mills.
Road contests include Clarke, Central Decatur, Mount Ayr, Wayne and Southeast Warren.
The complete schedules can be found below.
Link to schedules from other area schools can be found below.