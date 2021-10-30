(Lenox)-- The Lenox Tigers scored only twice in a 39-14 loss to Newell-Fonda in the second round of the 8-Man playoffs.
It was a tale of two halves for the Tigers. They started behind when the Mustangs' Mason Dicks ran one in from 35-yards out to give Newell-Fonda a 6-0 lead (missed PAT).
On the ensuing drive, Lenox's Isaac Grundman found pay dirt from 16-yards out. Grundman also found the endzone on the two-point conversion attempt. Lenox had an 8-6 lead, which would turn out to be their only lead of the night.
Lenox got the ball back after forcing a punt by the Mustangs. They drove down the field but turned the ball over inside the two-yard line of Newell-Fonda.
The Mustangs drove down the field 98-yards to take a 14-8 lead going into the half. Once again, it was Dicks who found the endzone, this time from 13 yards out.
Newell-Fonda scored on their opening possession of the second half. This time it was a 14-yard touchdown pass from Dicks to Wyatt Kreft.
The Tigers' offense would drive down the field on their next possession only to turn the football over on a failed fourth-down attempt. The Mustangs would add three more scores in the game.
Lenox got one score back on another touchdown run from Grundman. 39-14 was the final score of the game, in favor of the visiting Newell-Fonda Mustangs.
Tigers' co-head coach Michael Nardini said some mistakes proved fatal.
"They're a really good football team," Nardini said. "At this point in the season, everybody is going to be like that. We had costly errors that resulted in them capitalizing. Kudos to them for capitalizing on them, too. I think back to the fumble on the one yard-line, the stop down here on the 15. The score is not indicative of what the game was. But at the same time, we shot ourselves in the foot. We let that get out of hand, too.
"You look back at the end of the year, and it always sucks. There's only one team that ends up being where they want to be. These guys battled, and it turned into a very fun, enjoyable year. It just didn't end the way we wanted it to."
Nardini, 4th season as the co-head coach for Lenox, loses some seniors that mean a lot to him.
"Where to start? They're our first group coming in as freshmen when Bonde and I took over," Nardini continued. "You love every senior class, but this one was special because of having them for four years. Seeing their transformation from where they were when they were young into who they became. We had five that played tonight. We have a sixth (senior) that had a great season in Conner (Fitzgerald). We had a seventh (senior) who couldn't play the last two years because of concussions.
"They're an enjoyable group, they're a fun group. They've been through adversity in their life that they've overcome. We told them at the end, if they need anything in the future, they don't have to hesitate to ask, and they won't. They're important to us. It's sad to see them go."
For the Mustangs, Dicks rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another. On the Tigers' side, Grundman had two scores.
Lenox ends their season 9-1 overall. Newell-Fonda, 9-1, continues their postseason run against CAM next Thursday night.
You can view the full interview with Nardini below.