(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Xavier Adamson is ready for whatever is thrown at him as he prepares for a college football career at Loras.
Regardless of what the next four years brings, Adamson welcomes the opportunity to play college football.
"I'm excited about the opportunity they gave me," Adamson said. "It's a big deal for me and my family. I always thought (playing college football) could be a possibility. I always thought I could do it if I put the work ethic and effort into it."
His effort and work ethic led to Loras.
"I did a visit with them," he said. "I liked their campus and all of their football stuff. I talked to the coach briefly and asked him if I could send him my film. I watched their practice when I was there and it all clicked."
Adamson considered attending UNI before committing to Loras.
"After the two visits, I didn't really find an interest in UNI anymore," he said. "Everyone (at Loras) was so invited. It had all the right things for me and the right engineering department."
Adamson was versatile at Lenox. He played fullback as a junior before transitioning to guard as a senior. He's unclear where he will play at Loras.
"I have no clue where I'm going to be playing," he said. "They just said they'll find a spot on the field for me. I'm just hoping to improve in my intelligence on and off the field. I'll do everything to the best of my abilities."
