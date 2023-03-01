(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Owen Junker proved himself on the gridiron this season.
Now, Junker hopes to continue making strides as he takes his talents to the defending NAIA champions, Northwestern.
"I'm really excited," Junker said. "If you'd have asked me last year, I wouldn't have thought I could play at this level. This year was the first time I really got a lot of playing experience."
Junker paved the way for a Lenox rushing attack that ran wild en route to the Tigers' first state semifinal appearance since 2010. His success drew the interest from the collegiate level, particularly Northwestern.
"My mobility improved a lot," he said. "They talked about my footwork and saw my size. I talked to a lot of places, but Northwestern stood out."
Junker ultimately chose the Raiders over offers from Morningside and Central.
"I liked Northwestern's campus and their facilities," he said. "They were nice."
Those Raiders' recent national title also enticed Junker.
"That was an upside," he said. "It makes them stand out. It shows they have skilled coaches."
Junker hopes to continue improving his mobility when he gets to Northwestern.
"I still have a lot of work," he said. "I'm going to work on my flexibility and try to increase my explosive power. That will help me a lot. I'm looking to grow as a player and see what my potential is."
Junker plans to study biology at Central. Click below to hear the full interview.