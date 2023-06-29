(Lenox) -- Like any young team, Lenox softball has had their share of twists and turns during the regular season. However, the Tigers (7-19) are riding a bit of a momentum wave right now with wins in four of their last seven.
“We have had ups and downs this year,” Coach Mandy Stoaks admitted on Thursday’s sports feature. “There’s lots of learning going on.”
That learning has paid off of late, including in their final regular season game when they posted a walk-off 7-6 win over Lamoni.
“We got timely hits with the bases loaded and got the win,” Stoaks said. “It’s great to end the regular season with a win.”
This year’s Lenox team has just two seniors in Cadence Douglas and Emilee Reed, but Coach Stoaks says those two have been the consummate leaders.
“Emilee plays third for us and has really stepped up her defensive game,” Coach Stoaks said. “She comes in early to work on her batting to try to improve and shows a lot of leadership there to make herself better for the team.”
Reed has hit .260/.341/.274 with a double among 19 hits this season. Meanwhile, Douglas has turned herself into the Tigers’ primary pitcher after previously working mostly as an outfielder. She’s thrown 128 innings and struck out 62 batters on the year while hitting .337/.409/.422 with five doubles and a triple among 28 hits.
“Douglas is an outfielder by nature,” Stoaks said. “Early on in the preseason, she realized she was going to need to step up and started working on pitching. As the season has gone on, she has really worked on hitting her outside and inside spots and worked on some different pitches. The main thing is she tries to stay loose and keep the rest of the team loose.”
Other leaders on the field have come from the sophomore class with Zoey Reed (.419/.455/.538) and Sadie Cox (.410/.443/.723) both putting together fantastic summers. Reed has seven doubles and two triples among 39 hits and drove in 14 while battling with the rehabilitation from shoulder surgery in the offseason.
“Zoey is our leadoff hitter, and we always like to get her on base,” Stoaks said. “She’s done a great job of that. She had shoulder surgery right after basketball, so we weren’t really sure what she was going to be able to do. She was determined to play softball and saves a lot of balls over there at first base.”
Cox, the all-time home run leader in school history, has five roundtrippers this season while adding seven doubles and two triples and leads the team with 22 RBI.
“Sadie has a lot of power,” Stoaks added. “We’re really working with her on trying to do line drives instead of the pop ups. She’s got a few home runs that really tower over the fences, but sometimes we need the line drive hits to score some more runs.”
Other regulars in the lineup this season for Coach Stoaks are junior Dayna Robinson, sophomores Izzy Curtis, Hadlee Christensen and Allison Davis and freshmen Danielle Robinson, Piper Brokaw and Delaney Funk.
“All the way around (we’ve improved),” Stoaks said. “We got a lot of looks from girls when we tell them something of, ‘Oh yeah, that makes sense.’ They’re really starting to focus in and understand what we really need to do.”
Lenox will next take the field on Friday evening when they host Moulton-Udell in a Class 1A Region 4 First Round matchup.
“I don’t know a whole lot about Moulton, other than what we see on Bound,” Stoaks said. “We’ll take the next few days and focus on what we need to improve on to make ourselves better as a team.”
Listen to much more with Coach Stoaks in the audio file inserted below.