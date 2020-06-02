(Lenox) -- Yesterday, the Lenox softball team was able to have a day they had been waiting a long time for -- the first day of practice.
With the first day of practice comes hope. The hope that last year's experiences - and postseason heartbreak - will lead to another strong season.
"It's a day we have been looking forward to for a long time," Coach Mandy Stoaks said. "It's fun to try to get started."
Last year, the Tigers posted a 26-7 record and went 10-3 in the Pride of Iowa Conference. However it's their final game -- an 11-7 loss to Grand View Christian in a regional semifinal -- that sticks out to them.
"That last game was disappointing for our girls," Stoaks said. "I'm sure that's in the back of their mind that they want to push past that. It will build a little bit of fire in them to get pumped up for this year."
The Tigers return arguably the top returning pitcher in KMAland -- Coach Stoaks' daughter TJ.
TJ started 31 games last season, posting a 25-6 record with a 1.17 ERA and 279 strikeouts as a sophomore. A knee injury brought a premature end to her basketball season, but she will be ready to enter the circle this season and has been putting in the work in arguably the most unlikely of places.
"She was just getting started before the school shut down," Coach Stoaks said. "We cleaned some hay out of our shed, she's been out there pitching in our shed when the weather isn't good. I'm looking forward to seeing what she can do."
Aside from Stoaks' dominance in the circle, the Tigers also return some productive bats. Cassidy Nelson hit .341 with 18 RBIs last season. Kayla Yzaguirre went .294/.363/.412 with 23 RBI and McKinna Hogan hit .291.
Lauren Christensen, Camryn Douglas, Cadence Douglas, Caitlyn Maynes, Brookly Ecklin and Sam Trost were also among last year's contributors that are expected to do the same this year.
"We're going to have to have some younger girls step up and fill some big spots this year," Stoaks said.
Coach Stoaks is hopeful her team can use the next couple of weeks to shake off some of the rust.
"We're going to try to focus on making ourselves better a little bit more everyday," Stoaks said. "Just try to improve on the little things every day to have better results at the end."
The Tigers figure to be among the contenders for the Pride of Iowa Conference crown along with Mount Ayr, Wayne and Southeast Warren.
"We always want to be up there at the top," Stoaks said. "This team has potential to be up there. The Pride of Iowa -- there are lots of challenges in it, and lots of good teams in it. We'll have to play our best game every night out."
Aside from contending for the POI title, the Tigers also hope to make a deep postseason run, but they plan to do so by taking it slow.
"We've got to take it day by day," Stoaks said. "Improve and enjoy the moment as we go through. There's a lot of uncontrollables in sports, but there's things you can control -- your attitude and effort. Those are what we are going to focus on."
The Tigers are slated to begin the season June 15th at Martensdale-St. Marys. The complete interview with Coach Stoaks can be heard below.