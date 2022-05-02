(Lenox) -- Lenox standout lineman Dawson Marshall has made the improvements and progression necessary to garner an opportunity at the collegiate level.
The First Team All-District player in 8-Player District 9, Marshall will play at the next level with Central College.
“A really good campus, really good coaching staff,” Marshall said of his choice. “I just felt at home when I went there.”
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Marshall says he picked Central over Simpson in the end due to the home-like feel. However, this is a position he didn’t know he would be in until he took his body and his game to the next level last summer.
“I really fell in love with the game,” Marshall said. “I started working hard during the summer, started figuring out my assignments better and the playbook better. I lost 40 pounds and built myself up for that, and I think that is where it really all started.”
Marshall helped guide one of the most prolific rushing attacks in 8-Player this past fall. The Tigers rushed for 3,155 yards and averaged 9.1 yards per carry.
“My coaches were really a big factor (in my growth),” Marshall said. “Michael Nardini and Cole Bonde were straight up with me. They told me I needed to lose some weight and get faster. I just took their word for it and went with it.”
Marshall is joined in Central’s 2022 recruiting class by Lenox teammate Johnathan Weaver.
“That will be pretty sweet,” Marshall added. “We kind of had this planned for a little while. We both went on visit there and really liked the coaching staff. Just kind of said, ‘Why not play together?’”
Listen to much more in the full interview with Marshall linked below.