(Lenox) -- Lenox standout pitcher TJ Stoaks made her college choice earlier this week, declaring her commitment to Indian Hills Community College.
“I actually started a few college visits last year (before the pandemic),” Stoaks said. “I had to cancel a few, but I was able to get a few in.”
Stoaks’ travel ball coaches have a strong relationship with Indian Hills head coach Lindsey Diehl, who had plenty of success as the head softball coach previously at Clarke High School.
“(Coach Diehl) got in contact with me, watched me a play a couple times and came to a couple practices,” Stoaks added. “She reached out and asked if I would come up for a visit.”
Stoaks also took visits to Des Moines Area Community College, Graceland, Northwest Missouri State and Simpson and was in contact with coaches from Coe College and Iowa Central before choosing Indian Hills.
“I liked the campus a lot,” she said of the Ottumwa school. “I like how the feel is, and I really appreciated Coach Diehl and Coach (Jennifer) Marshall. I felt at home with them, I know they’re great coaches and have a great softball program.”
Stoaks had another fantastic junior season this past summer, striking out 188 batters in 129 innings pitched during the truncated season.
“I really think the coaches and the program at Indian Hills (are a perfect fit),” Stoaks added. “The coaches are really great, I love the atmosphere there and I just know they will take care of me.”
