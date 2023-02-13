(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Trenton Beck made the decision this fall to chase his baseball dream. Now, he will chase it at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.
“I didn’t play football this year,” Beck told KMA Sports. “I decided to go play (fall) baseball for a team up in Waukee. The Iowa Sticks helped me a lot with the recruiting process. They knew a lot of coaches and put on quite a bit of events that were just strictly coaches.”
A connection between Tabor and one of the Iowa Sticks coaches helped Beck get in touch with the Bluejay staff.
“One of the coaches grew up down there,” Beck said. “(Tabor) messaged him and asked if they had any players that would be wanting to come down and play. He gave him my name, so I started talking to them and took a visit.”
Beck, who was a KMA Sports Pride of Iowa Conference All-Junior Team member, will continue with his two-ways talents at the next level. He hit .330/.459/.432 with 38 total bases while pitching to a 4.79 ERA over 19 innings as a junior.
“They’re a smaller school with about 700 kids,” Beck said. “They’re a really good team, and I also had a couple more offers from other schools. I chose (Tabor) because it had the right major, and I just liked the atmosphere.
“I think the biggest part was just the atmosphere and how the players really connected with everybody. They were really welcoming, and I didn’t have to hardly say anything. They came up and introduced themselves to me. I really enjoyed it down there.”
While there was some regret during the course of the football season that he didn’t get a chance to play with his teammates at the UNI Dome, Beck says he’s happy with how it turned out for him.
“They did really well this year,” he said. “After they made it to the Dome, I kind of was second-guessing it. But I knew that I had to focus on my dream and do what I love.”
Listen to much more with Beck on his decision linked below.