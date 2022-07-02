(Anita) -- While it may not have been the prettiest win, Lenox used some clutch hitting from the bottom of the order and gritty defense to hold off a late-game surge from Mormon Trail.
The Tigers (15-12) held off the Saints (11-13) 8-6 in a Class 1A District 14 first-round matchup Saturday night. As a result, Lenox took home the first matchup between the two schools, at least in the Varsity Bound Era.
"It wasn't pretty but it worked," said Lenox Coach Trevor Luther. "'Survive and advance,' that's our motto right now, one game at a time and we're 1-0 right now. That's our mindset going into Tuesday, everybody is available and be ready to rock."
However, it was a bit of a shaky start on both sides of the ball early as the Tigers found themselves down 2-0, heading into the bottom of the third. Mormon Trails' Gabe Stripe had put away seven straight, including four strikeouts.
"Our pitchers were throwing strikes, they were just hitting the ball really well," said Luther. "So kudos to them to get out in front right away."
But, the bottom of the order, including Walon Cook, got the bats going with an RBI-double that sparked a four-hit, three-run bottom of the third, and the Tigers would double their score the following inning -- ultimately leading to a 13-hit performance.
"I'm just thinking 'hit the ball and put it in play," said Cook. "Just try to get somewhere so that we can get runs going."
"Walon was out for an extended period of time, so for him to battle back here at the end of the year and get back in the lineup," said Luther. "He's pretty solid behind behind the plate for us and keeps people in check, but for his bat to come alive in the 9-hole that's huge. Anything down there is extra -- especially when there's guys on base, so him just doing his job and staying simple was super important today."
Cook would finish the night with two hits on three at-bats and two RBI. However, the entire bottom half of the lineup, including Carter Reed, Caeden David, and Gabe Funk, were able to get on base and spark a run through the entire lineup extending to a 6-3 lead.
"The bottom half came through huge," said Luther. "They put the pressure on us, but at the end of the day we're comfortable in those situations, we've been in those situations before and it showed there at the end."
Reed would start the fourth by getting on after an error, and a single from David and hit-by-pitch from Funk set up RBI singles for Cook along with Dawson Evans and Trenton Beck back at the top of the order.
On the bump, Reed would be replaced by Samson Adams in the fourth, who ended the night with five strikeouts in three innings pitched, including striking out the side in his first inning.
"It feels really good just to get that zone set, because you got to find that zone first and I found it really early," said Adams. "I kind of died towards the end but it felt really good to start off hot and get through the game."
However, in the top of the sixth, Mormon Trail made things interesting after Rem Newton started it with a single, followed by a walk to Degin Dixson. The Saints would pull within one after an RBI single from Gavin Dixson, a two-RBI double from Fulton Flusher, and RBI double from Gabe Stripe.
However, the Tigers would pad their lead back to the final of 8-6 in the bottom of the sixth after Evans got on with a single, stole second, and Trenton Beck would drive him in the next at-bat on his third hit of the game.
"We're all about high tempo, but I just wanted those guys to slow down, because we have one senior out there and he's not a pitcher," said Luther. "Some of these guys have been in these situations before, and some haven't so to have that postseason control is super important."
Beck would end the night with three RBI on three hits, while Evans would drive two across also on three hits. Adams took advantage of the mid-game surge and gave up four earned runs along with his five strikeouts and just one walk. However, Adams did have to work out of a tricky situation in the sixth with multiple runners on base.
David would come in and shut the door from the mound for the Tigers giving them the win.
The Tigers will take on the CAM Cougars in a district semifinal Tuesday night, who wound up with a 14-1 win over Bedford. The Cougars got the better of the Tigers 11-7 earlier this season and also claimed a 7-6 victory last year.
You can check out the full interviews with Walon Cook, Samson Adams, and Coach Luther below.