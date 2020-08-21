(Lenox) -- The Lenox volleyball team is ready to play and learn in this upcoming volleyball season, which starts Tuesday against Stanton.
"We've got good numbers out," Co-Coach Jesse Cox told KMA Sports, "23 kids, about six in each. We've got good balance in the gym. All the seniors, juniors and sophomores look to probably contribute somewhere. We've been in the gym, working hard. The girls are pretty optimistic about the season."
The Tigers have a lot to be optimistic about after finishing 19-10 last season and advancing to a regional semifinal. Last year's 19-win output was a 10-win improvement from the year before.
"We started becoming a little more aggressive at the net," Cox said about last year's drastic improvements.
Senior TJ Stoaks paced the Tigers last season with 2.95 kills per set. Cox is expecting much of the same from the multi-sport star again this year.
"She's just solid no matter what sport," Cox said. "She's a great team leader. We will fill in the holes around her and just go from there."
The Tigers are solid around Stoaks, too.
Cassidy Nelson averaged a kill per set while Lauren Christensen and Jordan England were also key cogs of the Tigers' offensive attack.
Last year, the Tigers were fortunate to have Luana Plese -- a foreign exchange student from Argentina -- at the setter position. Plese sparked Lenox's offense with 4.5 assists per set. However, Plese is gone and that void will likely be filled by Christensen, who contributed 2.6 kills per set as a sophomore in 2018.
If the Tigers are to improve once again, Coach Cox feels his team is going to have to be more aggressive at the net.
"We are always scrapping and we always play good defense," Cox said. "But where we got to improve is attacking at the net off free-balls or serve/receive. When you get a free-ball, you've got to be able to put points on the scoreboard."
Lenox looks to be among one of the many teams that could contend for the Pride of Iowa conference crown along with Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren, East Union and defending champion Southwest Valley.
"It's going to be very competitive," Cox said. "We've got to be scrappy and ready to adjust on the fly. It's going to be competitive every night and a lot of fun."
The Tigers were just two wins away from the state tournament last season, so you might think they have getting to Cedar Rapids as a goal, but they are more worried about improving throughout the season, at least for now.
"Get better every day," Cox said. "Go play, make some mistakes, learn from those mistakes and get better."
Their first chance to get better comes Tuesday night when they host a young Stanton team that finished 19-15 last year and figures to be a contender in the Corner Conference.
"They're really good," Cox said. "Tara Petersen is phenomenal to watch. They're an extremely well-coached team. I respect the job they've done over there. It's going to be a competitive match, I hope.'
Tuesday's contest between Stanton and Lenox can be heard on the KMAX-Stream online at kmaland.com with Derek Martin on the call. The complete interview with Coach Cox can be heard below.