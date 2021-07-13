(Lenox) — The Lenox baseball team is moving on in postseason play after holding off Nodaway Valley Tuesday night.
The Tigers (21-11) scored the first four runs of the game and made it hold up, picking up a 4-3 win in the rubber match of the season series with the Wolverines.
“We knew it would be a high-pressure game and a tight game,” said Lenox Head Coach Trevor Luther. “There was good pitching and good defense on both sides. We knew five or six runs would probably do it, but thankfully we were able to get out of here with only four.”
The teams traded zeroes through the first 2.5 innings, before Lenox broke through with a big hit from sophomore Keigan Kitzman. With one out, Cullen Wood was hit by a pitch — his second of the game — and moved to third on a Brad Larson single. Following a fly out, Chase Johnston was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With two strikes in the count, Kitzman lined a ball that got past a diving right fielder for a three-RBI double.
“Keigan Kitzman has been a spark plug for us all year,” said Luther. “It just seems like he or Chase Johnston seem to be the guys that are up in big pressure situations. Kudos to Keigan tonight.”
The Tigers added what became the decisive run in the next inning. Nine-hitter Conner Fitzgerald worked a leadoff walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Fitzgerald reached third on a dropped third strike that put runners at the corners. Following a pop out, Fitzgerald came in to score on a Nodaway Valley error.
The Wolverines finally broke through for a three-spot in the fifth. Mathew Weber reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs, stole second and scored on a single by Mason Menefee. Caelen Devault followed with a single and Boston Devault doubled both of them home to cut the game to a 4-3 score, before Lenox pitcher Keegan Christensen got a fly out to end the frame.
Christensen worked around traffic all night and held the Nodaway Valley down. He gave up no earned runs and struck out four batters over six innings of work, scattering seven hits.
“He just dominates with his fastball and he dominates early with it,” said Luther. “Our defensive is extremely confident with him on the mound. He just pitches outs.”
Samson Adams pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts to earn the save.
Offensively, Kitzman finished 1-for-3 with three RBI and Larson had two of the Tigers’ four hits.
Lenox advances to a district final Saturday night at No. 9 CAM, a team the Tigers beat 10-9 on June 10th.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Kitzman, Christensen and Luther in a video interview you can view below.
Nodaway Valley pounded out seven hits in the loss, led by two safeties and two RBI from Boston Devault. Caelen Devault struck seven hitters in three innings of relief.