(Cedar Falls) -- Lenox alum Spencer Brown's football journey has already been a wild one.
From small-town 8-man football to the Missouri Valley Football Conference. From playing wide receiver to a standout offensive lineman, Brown's career has had many twists and turns along the way. It took another one Friday, which could lead to many more.
Prior to Friday, Brown was focused on getting ready for the upcoming football season -- his senior year. That was until the MVFC announced their decision to move the season to the spring due to COVID-19.
"I was shocked for sure," Brown said. "We had a team meeting. We didn't know for sure. Then the news came through and reality set in that I was done playing college football."
Brown says that -- prior to the MVFC's announcement -- it had been business as usual in Cedar Falls.
"We were going about it as if we were going to play no matter what," he said. "Then, D3, D2 and NAIA started to cancel and we felt like we were next. We tried to stay positive, but were also realistic about it, but we didn't stop from training or practicing until they made a decision."
The MVFC's decision has now forced many to make a decision, including Brown.
Brown could enter the transfer portal, sit out the fall and return for the spring or plan to shift his focus towards the next step of his career -- the NFL. He's choosing the latter.
"I know some guys are trying the transfer portal," Brown said. "I'm not going to do that. The only team I'm going to play for is UNI. If UNI isn't playing, I'm not playing. I'm going to train for the NFL to hopefully fill a lifelong dream."
Brown admits he was planning to pursue the NFL after this season regardless and he intends to approach it the same way.
"Just stay focused and keeping my end goal is the way I go about it," he said. "There's going to be a lot of discipline involved. Hopefully it pays off in the end."
While his time comes to a close at UNI, he's thankful for the opportunities he had.
"I couldn't have asked for a better college experience," he said. "It was a super-hometown feel. It's my home away from home. Cedar Falls is a place in my heart I won't forget."
The 6-foot-9 inch, 321-pound Brown was a two-year starter on the offensive line for the Panthers and could be well received by NFL scouts due to his size and upside given the fact he didn't start playing on the offensive line until college.
"I'm an athletic big guy," Brown said. "I'd say my pass-game is, I don't want to say my go-to, but I don't have a problem with it very often. I want to try to improve on run game stuff. Being 6-9, it's hard to get leverage."
Brown's college career has been quite remarkable when you look at the transitions he's had to make in such a short time, whether it be his switch from 8-man to 11-man or his move from wide receiver to offensive lineman. No matter the changes, or challenges he's faced, Brown feels fortunate to be in the position he has put himself in.
"It is kind of like a holy crap moment," Brown said. "I've been thinking about this for the last few years. That's what gets me up every day."
Brown is aware that preparing for the NFL will be a beast in its own regard.
"Definitely a lot of adapting," Brown said. "From high school to college was a big step. Now going from college to playing with grown men is going to be a big step, too. I just need to trust the process, fully commit and hopefully end up like I did in college, just at a higher level."
