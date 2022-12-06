(Lenox) -- The Lenox girls basketball team is off to a 2-1 start thanks to some mind-boggling performances from sophomore Sadie Cox.
"I think we're off to a great start," Cox said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "We're working hard. I'm glad with how it's going so far."
The Tigers have posted wins over Orient-Macksburg and Bedford. Their lone loss was a tight battle with Clarinda to open the season.
Through three games, Cox is averaging 26.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 2.3 assists per contest.
"I'm happy with how I've done so far," she said. "I get into the gym as much as I can to work on offense and defense."
Cox has been a walking double-double this season. She opened the season with 30 points and 17 rebounds against Clarinda. And her most recent performance was a 19-point, 20-rebound outing in the Tigers' 60-10 win over Bedford.
"I did a good job of crashing the boards during the (Bedford) game," Cox said. "That was a major factor for me."
Cox says her nightly success often revolves around rebounding.
"The play always starts with a rebound," she said. "So I try to work as hard as I can to get every rebound. I work on my positioning and try to get to the weak side because that's where the ball tends to go."
Cox had a stellar freshman season last year with 17.1 points and 15.6 rebounds per game. Her fantastic debut gave her confidence coming into this year, but she knew her game had to become less timid.
"Last year, I played a little more timid," Cox said. "This year, I'm working on my moves under the basket. I've worked on playing aggressively. Experience has been the main factor."
Her season is off to a strong start, but the year is far from over. Cox and her teammates return to action on Tuesday against Mount Ayr. The Tigers also have bouts against Central Decatur, Southwest Valley and Diagonal before Christmas.
"I'm trying to stay consistent," Cox said. "We have a lot of defensive things we need to work on, but I think our team is out to a great start. I think it's going to be a great season and a lot of fun."
Click below to hear more with Cox.