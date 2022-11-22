(Lenox) -- Isaac Grundman put Lenox football back on the map as part of a memorable season that ended with the Tigers' first trip to Cedar Falls in a dozen years.
For that, the standout running back is the 2022 KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year.
Grundman earned this honor while terrorizing opposing defenses with 1,734 yards and 31 total touchdowns. The bulk of his success came in the ground game, where he ran for 1,330 yards at 8.4 yards per carry with 26 touchdowns.
"I think my experience (from last year) helped how I could see the field," he said. "That opened our passing game, and we were able to dominate."
Grundman's keen vision and shiftiness made him a nightmare for Lenox's opponents.
"I knew (vision) was something I had to improve on," he said. "I figured I had to keep my nerves up and see the field better than I did the last couple of years."
Grundman envisioned another successful season after rushing for nearly 1,700 yards and 32 touchdowns last year, but he knew he would have to do so with an entirely new offensive line.
It was a smooth transition for Lenox's front line of Xavier Adamson, Trayce Miller and Owen Junker, setting the stage for another big year from Grundman.
"I was confident with the guys we had," Grundman said. "They went against our line last year and owned them. They stepped it up this year and definitely improved. I just played the best I could and followed my blocks."
Last year, the Tigers pounded the rock almost exclusively behind Grundman. Their passing game grew this year with Grundman as a primary pass-catcher. He finished the year with 14 catches for 341 yards and four touchdowns, including a touchdown catch in Lenox's state semifinal loss to Remsen, St. Mary's.
Grundman's touchdown played a pivotal role in the Tigers' giving the eventual state champions their toughest test of the season.
"We tried to set the tone that we had nothing left to lose," Grundman said. "There were some things that didn't go our way. We could have made that a much better game than we did."
Grundman etched his name among the greats in Lenox program history with 5,555 total yards and 81 scores during his four years at Lenox.
"It was a great experience," Grundman said about his senior season. "It was nice to have that with the guys I grew up with."
Grundman is the first Lenox player to claim this award. Click to below to hear his full interview.
PREVIOUS 8-PLAYER OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Lane Spieker, CAM
2020: Lane Spieker, CAM
2019: Skyler Schultes, Audubon
2018: Drake Johnson, Stanton
2017: Thomas Hensley, CAM
2016: Jake Danner, Ar-We-Va
2015: Josh Hopkins, East Mills