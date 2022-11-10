(KMAland) -- Lenox seniors Isaac Grundman and Trayce Miller and East Mills senior Ryan Stortenbecker picked up major honors from Class 8-Player District 9 coaches on Thursday morning.
Grundman was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Miller was tabbed the Lineman of the Year and Stortenbecker was picked as the Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.
Along with Grundman and Miller, Lenox also landed quarterback Gabe Funk, offensive lineman Owen Junker, linebacker Keigan Kitzman and utility player Caeden David on the first team. Grundman and Miller were also chosen to the First Team All-District on the defensive side at defensive back and defensive line, respectively.
Fremont-Mills picked up five first-team honors: running back and defensive lineman Braxton Blackburn, offensive lineman Cooper Marvel, linebacker Paxton VanHouten and punter Taylor Reed.
East Mills had seven first-team honorees. Stortenbecker was picked as a three-time first-teamer at utility (offense), linebacker (defense) and kicker. Mason Crouse and Davis McGrew were also two-time choices with Crouse at TE/WR on offense and DL on defense, and McGrew getting honored on offense at TE/WR and DB on defense.
Other first-team picks went to East Union return man Emmet Long and Bedford punter Tristen Cummings. View the complete list of honorees, including second-team and honorable mention picks below.
