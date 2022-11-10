Isaac Grundman, Lenox.jpg

(KMAland) -- Lenox seniors Isaac Grundman and Trayce Miller and East Mills senior Ryan Stortenbecker picked up major honors from Class 8-Player District 9 coaches on Thursday morning.

Grundman was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Miller was tabbed the Lineman of the Year and Stortenbecker was picked as the Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Along with Grundman and Miller, Lenox also landed quarterback Gabe Funk, offensive lineman Owen Junker, linebacker Keigan Kitzman and utility player Caeden David on the first team. Grundman and Miller were also chosen to the First Team All-District on the defensive side at defensive back and defensive line, respectively.

Fremont-Mills picked up five first-team honors: running back and defensive lineman Braxton Blackburn, offensive lineman Cooper Marvel, linebacker Paxton VanHouten and punter Taylor Reed.

East Mills had seven first-team honorees. Stortenbecker was picked as a three-time first-teamer at utility (offense), linebacker (defense) and kicker. Mason Crouse and Davis McGrew were also two-time choices with Crouse at TE/WR on offense and DL on defense, and McGrew getting honored on offense at TE/WR and DB on defense.

Other first-team picks went to East Union return man Emmet Long and Bedford punter Tristen Cummings. View the complete list of honorees, including second-team and honorable mention picks below.

Download PDF District 9 FB Honors.pdf

PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS 

Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball

Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball

Missouri River Conference Volleyball

Corner Conference Volleyball

275 Conference Volleyball & Football

Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball

Class 8-Player District 10 Football

Class 2A District 8 Football

Midland Empire Conference Softball

Class 8-Player District 8 Football

Class 4A District 1 Football

Western Iowa Conference Volleyball

Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball

Midland Empire Conference Volleyball

Class A District 7 Football

Bluegrass Conference Volleyball

Pioneer Conference Volleyball

Class 3A District 1 Football

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.