(Lenox) -- A fantastic senior season and heartbreaking end prompted Lenox's Cassidy Nelson to continue her basketball career at Southwestern Community College.
"I'm really excited for the upcoming season," Nelson said about her commitment.
That excitement wasn't always there for Nelson. She admits she didn't really consider playing collegiately until the Tigers' dream season came to a close with a heartbreaking loss to Exira-EHK in a regional final.
"I never really took much interest in basketball at the beginning of my career," she said. "The loss to Exira-EHK led me to want to play more basketball."
Bryan Austin, the women's coach at SWCC, previously attended Lenox practices and was interested in Nelson coming to SWCC.
"He helped us with drills," Nelson said. "I liked the way he did some things. I've always had problems with my height, but he talked about how we can get around that."
Height has not stifled the sharp-shooting Nelson, who averaged 14.8 points per game and had a 43.2 effective field goal percentage en route to being tabbed a first-team selection on the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association's All-State Team.
"I know the tall girls like to reach over. I used to like to drive into them," Nelson said. "After watching college basketball, I realized that I'm going to have to practice shooting further back."
Nelson was a cog in Lenox's dream turnaround season. The Tigers (20-4) doubled their win total from last year, exceeded their tally from the previous two years combined and came within minutes of their first state tournament appearance in 23 years.
"It was awesome," Nelson said about Lenox's season. "We were not very good as freshmen. I'm glad we made it that far."
Despite her accolades and success, Nelson still had reservations that she could play collegiately. However, her high school coach -- Jesse Cox -- did not hold those same thoughts.
"He always told me I was good enough to play any college sport," Nelson said. "I didn't believe it. After the Exira-EHK game, he told the team this was our chance to make something happen at the college level. I knew he was pointing at me because all the other seniors had made their decisions. I considered that. The SWCC coach got in touch with me, and I went from there."
Nelson says the Spartans' offense intrigued her.
"I liked their offense," she said. "Their coach (Austin) made me want to go play basketball right now. That kind of energy is what we had in Lenox. It felt like home."
Nelson has gone from not sure if she wanted to play collegiately to exploring the possibility of continuing her career after her time at SWCC concludes."
"If I get better and go to a bigger school, that would be awesome," she said. "But I'm just looking to improve my game at SWCC and learn how they play."
The Spartans are 9-9 this season. The complete interview with Nelson can be heard below.