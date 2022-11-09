(Cedar Falls) -- The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon.
Lenox -- making their first UNI-Dome appearance since 2010 -- held St. Mary's, Remsen to their lowest points total of the year while also putting up the most points any Hawks opponent have this year in a 42-20 loss.
"We hung with them and we battled," Lenox co-head coach Michael Nardini said. "We had opportunities, but a couple things didn't go our way. We shot ourselves in the foot, but we have nothing to hang our heads. We played the best game of Tiger football, but things didn't go our way. That's the game of football."
Five times Lenox drove the ball deep into St. Mary's, Remsen territory but came away with zero points.
"We took our shots and chances," Nardini said. "Things just didn't bounce our way. We pulled everything we possibly could. Do I wish we could have a couple things back? Kind of. But we put our kids in places to succeed."
The Hawks (12-0) needed only one play to score, striking on a 55-yard touchdown from Cael Ortmann to Ryan Willman to take an 8-0 lead in the first 19 seconds.
However, Lenox also needed just one play to find the end zone, doing so on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Funk to Isaac Grundman nine seconds later to bring the deficit to 8-6.
The Tigers recovered a fumble and marched into St. Mary's, Remsen territory, but had to punt after a sack and penalty thwarted the drive.
The Hawks responded with another touchdown from Ortmann to Willman to grow their lead to 15-6.
Funk cut the margin down to one with a 61-yard score, but St. Mary's, Remsen posted the final 14 points of the half to take a 30-14 lead into halftime.
Another rushing touchdown from Funk cut the margin to 30-20, but another stalled drive in St. Mary's, Remsen territory and two Hawks touchdowns sealed the Tigers' fate.
Ortmann looked every bit the part of one of 8-Player's top quarterbacks with 220 yards and three touchdowns. Willman hauled in five balls for 163 yards, and Alex Schroeder led the Hawks' ground game with 116 yards and one score.
The Hawks (12-0) go for their second state title in three years when they face WACO, Wayland in a state final next Thursday morning.
Funk finished the game with 134 passing yards, 154 rushing yards and three total scores (one passing, two rushing).
His playmaking ability wreaked havoc for a St. Mary's, Remsen defense that had surrendered only 62 points all season.
"I was just trying to get us into it however I could," he said. "I reversed field very well and that brought success. Not converting on two goal-line possessions just killed us."
Funk is a rare underclassmen in a senior-laden Lenox squad. Ten Tigers donned the Lenox jersey for the final time Wednesday night -- Isaac Grundman, Keigan Kitzman, Samson Adams, Jake Cox, Trayce Miller, Owen Junker, Caeden David, Xavier Adamson, Leo Wardlow and Oscar Quintanilla.
"All of us are proud," Junker said. "We wish we could have went all the way. But we can't help but look back and see where we started. It feels great to end my career here."
Junker paved the way for Lenox's rushing attack while also recording four tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.
"We knew they were a good team," he said. "We had to do everything we could to compete."
Junker and his nine classmates took the Tigers' program to heights it hadn't seen in over a decade. Now, Nardini hopes their run sets the stage for more success.
"I'm going to miss them (the senior class) like crazy," Nardini said. "People talk about family. And a football team is a family. They drive me nuts at times, but I'm going to miss these seniors. We made a lot of good memories. I'll preach to the younger kids the success they had."
Click below to view the full interviews with Junker, Funk and Coach Nardini.