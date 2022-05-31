(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Johnathan Weaver had options when it came to where he could play college football but ultimately decided to continue his career at Central.
"I'm super excited," Weaver said. "I love playing football. Getting to do it out of high school is going to be fun. I always wanted to play, so I made sure I got the chance and took it."
Weaver says he enjoyed the process that ultimately led to his commitment to the Dutch.
"It was really fun," he said. "I had quite a few colleges reach out. I got to visit some of them, but Central stuck out in the end."
Weaver chose Central over interest from Graceland, Simpson, Coe and Missouri Western.
"I didn't really know what I was looking for going in," he said. "But about halfway through the recruiting process, Central stuck out for several reasons."
Weaver delved into some of those reasons, including his liking of Central's coaching staff and their recent success.
"Their coaching staff is great," he said. "It seemed like they really cared about their players, and their strength coach seemed great. Probably the biggest thing was their success in the past. I want to be on a winning team. Central does that."
Weaver joins a Central program that went 12-1 last year, and he's not going alone. High school teammate Dawson Marshall has also pledged to the Dutch.
"I'm glad I don't have to go up there by myself," Weaver said. "It wasn't the plan at first. Towards the end, we both came down to similar colleges. We decided it would be pretty cool if we both went to Central."
Weaver was a heat-seeking missile at linebacker last year with 55.5 tackles. He expects to play outside linebacker at Central.
"My open-field tackling is definitely a strength," he said. "I feel like I'm strong in every point of my game, but I got to get some mass on me. There are a lot of big guys in college. I don't want to be tossed around by them.
Weaver plans to study business at Central.
Check out the full interview with Weaver below.