(Council Bluffs) -- A state tournament appearance 17 years in the making takes the field on Monday afternoon in Iowa City.
Third-seeded Lewis Central (31-3) continues their impressive season at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field in a Class 3A state quarterfinal meeting with Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-11) on KMA-FM 99.1 at 5:00 on Monday.
“We went through the grind of putting our time in and becoming a championship ball club,” Titans head coach Jim Waters told KMA Sports following a 10-0 substate final win over Glenwood.
Lewis Central athletics’ most successful year in school history did not slow down this summer. Along with 31 wins in 34 contests, the Titans went 19-1 in winning the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. They put together a 24-game win streak and outscored their postseason foes by a combined 30-1.
“My philosophy has always been that the workouts have to be harder than the actual game,” Coach Waters added. “That’s when you see success. These guys will tell you that we’ve worked our butts off.”
With hopes of joining the football, girls bowling and boys soccer programs in winning a state championship this school year, the Titans have posted a .399 batting average — second in the state, all classes — and a 1.90 ERA — 10th in the state, all classes. They’re averaging 10.9 runs per contest while allowing just 2.2.
“We’re happy to be (at state), but not satisfied,” senior pitcher and leadoff hitter JC Dermody said. “We believe we can win a state championship.”
Dermody and fellow southpaw and senior Aron Harrington have worked together as co-aces on the Lewis Central pitching staff. Dermody has a 0.80 ERA and 101 strikeouts against just 15 walks over 52 2/3 innings while Harrington has struck out 77, walked just 17 and pitched to a 2.20 ERA over 41 1/13 frames. The two have combined for an 18-3 record.
At the plate, Harrington is hitting a team-best .490 with a .602 on-base percentage and an .812 slugging percentage. Juniors Payton Fort (.441/.567/.667), Casey Clair (.413/.537/.587) and Ty Thomson (.400/.505/.500) and seniors Britton Bond (.441/.584/.742) and Dermody (.425/.624/.621) are all hitting over .400. Senior Devin Nailor (.366/.532/.598), junior Logan Manz (.279/.457/.410), sophomore Luke Woltmann (.330/.438/.479) and freshman Brady Hetzel (.333/.522/.364) have also provided depth to the lineup.
Harrington (51), Bond (42) and Fort (40) have all driven in at least 40 runs while Dermody has scored 56 runs and became the school’s all-time leader in stolen bases, finishing 41 for 46 this year.
“We’re going (to state) to make some noise,” Coach Waters said. “We have to have A pitching, timely hitting and make the routine plays. That’s all we need to do.”
Find much more information on Lewis Central’s opponent, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, linked here, and listen to the LC/SBL 3A quarterfinal on Monday at 5:00 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.