(Fort Worth) -- From written-off backup quarterback to Heisman Trophy candidate, the pride of Council Bluffs has become a college football sensation in three months.
Three months ago, Max Duggan's football prospects were uncertain.
Fast forward, and Duggan and his TCU teammates have become college football's darling with an undefeated record and a College Football Playoff berth in sight.
"The season has been super memorable," Duggan said. "We're not done yet, but there's been a lot of memories made through the good times so far."
Duggan's rise to college football stardom is well-documented, but it certainly wasn't expected.
A three-year starter, Duggan initially lost his starting job to Chandler Morris.
Duggan could have went elsewhere in a time when most in position would, but he didn't. Now he's seeing the benefits of his patience.
"I wanted to be here," he said. "When you want to be successful, it makes you work even harder. I'm winning at a spot with guys I've gone to fight with for a lot of years. It means even more."
When Morris suffered an injury in the season opener against Colorado, Duggan entered and hasn't relinquished his second chance. Duggan threw for 3,070 yards and 29 touchdowns while also adding five rushing touchdowns in the regular season.
His impressive season has earned him numerous accolades, such as the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The 2019 Lewis Central graduate might be on his way to a spot in New York at next week's Heisman Trophy Ceremony, too.
"I'm surrounded by great people," he said. "All of these accolades mean a lot more to them than it does to me."
While the individual accolades speak volumes to Duggan's talent. There's only one thing he cares about -- TCU's 12-0 record.
"It's been a lot of fun," Duggan said. "It's good for the university to get back to how TCU football used to be -- back on a national level competing for championships every year. That's the best thing that has happened."
TCU's undefeated season hasn't come without some drama.
The Horned Frogs had to erase double-digit deficits to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. The most iconic moment on TCU's remarkable journey was their frantic 29-28 win over Baylor, where Duggan methodically drove his team down the field to set up a fire-drill game-winning field goal attempt as time expired.
"It's the culture Coach (Sonny) Dykes has brought in here," Duggan said. "We play the next play, and don't panic. We continue to believe in each other. We believe we have a shot. You just have to believe. We've done a great job of that."
Duggan's belief in himself and his teammates is evident in his play. He had it during his glory days at Lewis Central. It's now front and center for the world to see.
"I've played with a lot of confidence," he said. "It starts with preparation. I feel like I know the answers to the tests."
In September, Duggan just wanted another chance to play for the school that believed in him. Now, he's one victory away from taking TCU to its first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff.
They can secure the Big 12's first CFP berth from a school not named Oklahoma if they take care of Kansas State in Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game.
"We have to come in with the same mindset we have each week," Duggan said. "We have to do our job and execute at a high level."
Saturday has the opportunity to be Duggan's "Heisman moment," but he's not worried about that.
"We don't care about what other people are saying," Duggan said. "We're confident, but we understand the Big 12 is a gauntlet. We understand if you don't play well, you'll get embarrassed in this league. I have to make sure I'm making the right decisions to make this offense successful."
