(KMAland) -- Lewis Central alum Max Duggan was selected in the National Football League Draft on Saturday.
Duggan, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up this past season with TCU, was picked in Round 7 by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson and Anthony Johnson Jr. were both drafted. Hutchinson was picked in the sixth round by the Houston Texans while Johnson Jr. was grabbed in the seventh by the Packers.
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer went to the Tampa Buccaneers just two picks after teammate Ochaun Mathis was pulled off the board and picked by the Los Angeles Rams.
Kansas State’s Josh Hayes went in the sixth to the Buccaneers, and star running back Deuce Vaughn was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys later in the sixth. Missouri’s Isaiah McGuire was also picked on Sunday by the Cleveland Browns.
The Kansas City Chiefs picked four defensive players with their four choices on Saturday. Virginia Tech cornerback Chamarri Conner, Stephen F. Austin edge BJ Thompson, Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and Ball State cornerback Nic Jones were picked, in order, fourth through seventh.