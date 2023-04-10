(Fort Worth) -- Max Duggan captured the hearts of America last fall as he led TCU on an improbable run to the National Championship Game.
The Lewis Central graduate now hopes to catch the eyes of NFL scouts.
Duggan ended his hectic four-year stint at TCU in a way the Horned Frogs' faithful fanbase will never forget. After getting benched at the start of the season, Duggan returned to the starting lineup in the season opener when starter Chandler Morris went down with an injury.
He then proved himself by throwing for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns while also rushing for nine scores. Duggan's dominance earned him a runner-up finish in the Heisman Trophy voting and took TCU to the title game, where they lost to Georgia.
"Such great memories and experience," Duggan said. "I'll look back on it one day and enjoy it. It was a great ride. It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but one game didn't take away from the season."
Duggan had the option of playing another year at TCU. But with his stock as high as it has ever been, the timing felt right to pursue a professional career.
"About three days after the season ended, I packed up and moved to Southern California," Duggan said.
Duggan trained with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer in California, played in the Senior Bowl and partook in the festivities at the NFL Scouting Combine since leaving TCU.
"This is a job interview," Duggan said. "My resume is the tape I have out there. There are multiple steps. It's not like anything else out there, but going through this process has been a lot of fun."
Part of the pre-draft process also includes meeting with team brass. Duggan says he's enjoyed that facet.
"It's been so fun to meet different coaches, scouts and front office staff," he said. "I've learned a lot about myself and them. They're trying to build relationships and see if it's a good connection. They'll tell you the good and bad stuff. It's been a different experience."
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein penned this on Duggan in his breakdown:
"Scrappy quarterback possessing the attitude, toughness and leadership that teams love. Duggan has proven himself capable of overcoming adversity and finding ways to help his team win with his arm or legs. However, he has limited arm strength and frequently forces receivers to break stride on deep balls and crossing routes. Duggan’s intangibles give him a chance to become an NFL backup but his limitations as a passer cap his ceiling."
Duggan's leadership, gun-slinger playing style and breakthrough senior season makes him an intriguing NFL prospect.
"I think my competitiveness has helped me get to this point," Duggan said. "I'm not a finished product."
Duggan has modeled his playing style after several quarterbacks. As a Packers fan, he adored Brett Favre. The son of former St. Albert and Lewis Central head coach Jim Duggan also looked up to Jake Waters and Austin Simmons, both of whom had success playing for Coach Duggan before going on to play at Kansas State and South Dakota, respectively.
If Duggan is to get drafted, he would be the first quarterback from Iowa drafted since the Chicago Bears selected Southeast Polk's Kyle Orton in 2005.
"It would make the little kid and football in me pretty happy," Duggan said. "As a little kid, you've always wanted to be one of those guys."
The NFL Draft takes place April 27th through the 29th in Kansas City. Most projections view Duggan as a potential day three pick. He plans to soak in the experience of achieving his lifelong dream with friends and loved ones.
"I don't think I'll stress out too much about it," he said. "Wherever I get an opportunity, I'll be extremely fortunate to be in that position. Stressing too much about it won't do much. I'm just excited about having the opportunity to compete somewhere new."
Click below to hear the full interview with Duggan.