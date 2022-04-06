(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central standout Jillian Flores Bennett is coming back to Council Bluffs to take over the Iowa Western women’s basketball program.
After one successful season as the head coach at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas, Flores Bennett will lead the Reivers following the retirement of Lindsey Vande Hoef.
“It almost feels surreal right now,” Flores Bennett told KMA Sports. “It’s been a crazy week.”
Flores Bennett starred at Lewis Central before attending Iowa Western – a school she swore she would never attend.
“There was a huge misconception of what Iowa Western was,” she said. “I ended up there and really enjoyed my time playing there.”
Flores Bennett went from Iowa Western to Benedictine, where she finished her playing career, and later found her way into the coaching world.
“When I was younger, I never thought I would be a coach,” she said. “I share that with people because I think it’s important you understand that you can have a lot of passions in life. When you’re in your early to mid-20s, you don’t have to have it all figured out. I thought I would go into psychology and be a counselor and never had dreams of going into coaching. I feel like coaching kind of chose me.
“It started as just an interest and missing basketball, and that’s when I got a graduate assistant job. I worked my way up and eventually landed my first full-time assistant coaching position under (Coach Vande Hoef). To come back now and follow in her footsteps is amazing. I couldn’t be more excited.”
Flores Bennett found major success in her one year coaching at Our Lady of the Lake, finishing with a perfect 14-0 record in the Red River Athletic Conference and earning the program’s 10th trip to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship.
Flores Bennett says she owes plenty of success to the coaching tree she sprouted from.
“It started with Chris Hanafan at Lewis Central,” she said. “When you’re in high school, you don’t realize just how good your coaches are sometimes. Looking back, I’ve always been a part of really successful teams and it started with the coaches. (Hanafan) was pivotal in building who I was as a player and person. My toughness, taking pride in fundamentals. He was probably the most impactful as a young player.”
Flores Bennett also credits IWCC coaches Jim Turgeon and Vande Hoef and Benedictine’s Chad Folsom.
“I really kind of took things from all of them,” Flores Bennett added. “That’s a fun part of being a head coach is putting those things together and finding out what works for me.”
Listen to much more with Flores Bennett in the full interview below.