(Cincinnati) -- Lewis Central alum and Xavier goalie Cole Jensen was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team on Wednesday.
Jensen was a first-team choice for the East Region.
Creighton's Duncan McGuire was also a first-team designation in the East Region. Creighton's Owen O'Malley was picked for the third team.
Drake's AJ Franklin and Declan Watters were on the West Region's second team while Omaha's Gonzalo Cuevas and UMKC's Christian Koffi was a third-team nod.
