(Iowa City) -- Lewis Central alum Logan Jones is ready to begin his second year in the offensive trenches at the University of Iowa.
This year, Jones enters the season more comfortably than last year when he was thrown into the starting center position.
"Everything was brand new to me," Jones said. "I've got two spring balls under my belt and teammates that have helped me. I'm a lot more comfortable."
A highly touted defensive lineman out of high school, Jones switched to the offensive side in 2022. He hadn't played an offensive snap since 2019 in his senior year at Lewis Central. Jones admits the switch to the offensive side of the ball was a struggle at times last year.
"At times, I wondered if I was good enough," Jones said. "(Iowa Offensive line) Coach (George) Barnett told me I wouldn't be out there if I wasn't good enough. He had confidence in me. Developing confidence on Saturday was a big thing for me."
Barnett praised Jones' season-long improvements in 2022.
"From day one to the end of the season, he was playing at a higher rate," Barnett said. "He was thrown a ball the last two weeks of spring (in 2022) and told, 'Hey bud, you're going to learn a new position and start every day in the Big Ten.' How he handled that is impressive to me. Things have slowed down for him. He's consistent and is learning the position way better."
"Every defense I saw was an opportunity for me to learn," Jones said. "I came into every week better than the week before. That's how you develop. You're either going to succeed or fail. It's only a failure if you don't learn.
Jones was part of a young, inexperienced offensive line. This year, the line looks to be more experienced and deep.
"We had young guys thrown into games last year because we didn't have depth," Jones said. "This year, we have depth and competition. It's great for our team. The guys in our room want to be great. We're trying to get this offensive line where it used to be. Guys like Brandon Scherff and Tyler Linderbaum are the standard for offensive linemen. That's where we want to be."
Jones will protect a new quarterback this year: Michigan transfer Cade McNamara.
"I love being around him," Jones said of McNamara. "He's a fun guy. He's the ultimate competitor. I'm excited for him this season."
As Jones enters his junior year, he hopes to build off his sophomore year and perhaps help the Hawkeyes contend for the top spot in the Big Ten West Division.
"If we (the line) can compete and play together, that will propel this team forward."
Hear the full interview with Jones below.