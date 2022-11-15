(Council Bluffs) -- One year removed from the program's first state title, Lewis Central is back in the state championship game.
"We're obviously very blessed to be in this position," Coach Justin Kammrad said. "Each of our coaches and players understand how special it is to get to this point. The opportunity to win a state championship is at the top of every team's goals."
The Titans rolled into the Class 4A final behind a dominant 42-21 win over Carlisle in the semifinal. Quarterback Braylon Kammrad was crisp with 285 passing yards and three touchdowns while LC (12-0) raced to an early 42-0 lead over Carlisle, who gave Lewis Central one of its toughest battles in the regular season.
Kammrad, running back Jonathan Humpal and receiver/defensive back Curtis Witte were their usual stellar selves. Meanwhile, the play of receiver Parker Heller and receiver/defensive back Boston Hensley set the stage for LC's dominant win.
Heller and Hensley entered the year as afterthoughts in a loaded offense, but injuries to a few key playmakers increased their workload. And they haven't disappointed. Heller caught a touchdown pass in the semifinal, and Hensley ran for a score.
Kammrad says those two are a prime example of Lewis Central's "next-man-up mentality."
"It's a tell-tale sign of our kids' dedication to the program," he said. "They've been program kids. It's a tribute to the hard work they put in."
Lewis Central's offense has been potent through the air and on the ground this year. Kammrad has completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,521 yards and 32 scores, and Humpal has rushed for 1,084 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"We try to find what most teams are going to give us," Coach Kammrad said. "You have to be smart about it and not force things that aren't there. We have the ability to be multidimensional. That allows us to do multiple things, but we try not to complicate if for our kids so they can play as fast as possible."
The Titans return to the state championship game on Thursday against Cedar Rapids, Xavier in a rematch of last year's thrilling triple-overtime contest.
Some of the names and faces have changed for the Saints, but their style and explosiveness hasn't.
"They're extremely physical up front, and they do a lot of good things offensively from multiple formations," Kammrad said.
Xavier quarterback Ronan Thomas has been efficient with 1,420 yards, 18 touchdowns and four picks, while senior running back Michael Cunningham ran for 1,428 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. In many ways, the Saints offense mirrors Lewis Central.
"The formations are different, but their ability to be multidimensional is similar," Kammrad said. "They don't make mistakes or hurt themselves. And they do an excellent job of ball control. They keep you honest."
Last year, the oohs and awes of the state championship environment. That is familiar territory this year.
"We have familiarity with the game," Coach Kammrad said. "That eases the mind of a high-school kid."
To capture a second consecutive state title, Kammrad feels his team must continue doing what got them to this point.
"It's going to take something similar to what we've done," he said. "High-level of execution, ball control and field position is huge. It's the two best teams left standing. It should be a good football game."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of Lewis Central/Cedar Rapids, Xavier Thursday at 7 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kammrad.