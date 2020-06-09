(Council Bluffs) -- The defending Hawkeye Ten Conference champion Lewis Central Titans are set to begin the Jim Waters era.
Waters inherits the program after legendary coach Lee Toole decided to retire following last season. The good news for Waters is that Coach Toole did not leave the cupboard bare.
"I'm actually surprised we are having a season with everything that went on," Waters said. "We're more than happy to get the approval for a season."
Waters feels the first week of practices have gone rather well.
"My expectations have been exceeded," Waters said. "Good group of kids with a good attitude. Our practice actually starts an hour before the practice starts because the kids are coming in for extra work. I feel gifted to have kids that care that much."
The Titans posted a 23-14 record in 2019 and claimed the Hawkeye Ten title with an 18-2 record.
They lost just two seniors from last year's squad and return many key contributors. Bryson Sharon is their top returning hitter, hitting .419 with 15 RBIs. Jonah Pomrenke hit .417 with 29 RBIs.
Easton Dermody hit .319 with 15 RBIs. Jordan Wardlow showed some serious power last year with eight homers in 103 at-bats. Wardlow also led the team in RBIs. Colbey Roth, Cael Malskeit, Nolan Miller, Tyler Huttman, JC Dermody and Britton Bond were also key contributors for the Titans last season.
Those numbers came under the guidance of Coach Toole, and Coach Waters is hopeful his philosophy can bring similar results.
"The goal is to win as many games as you can, and to do that, you have to score as many runs as you can," Waters said. "We're going to bring an aggressive philosophy to Lewis Central. I want them to do everything they can to get extra bases and score lots of runs."
Sharon is the Titans' top-returning pitcher in terms of innings pitched, having tossed 50 1/3 innings while boasting a 2.23 ERA and 59 strikeouts en route to a 4-1 record. Easton Dermody posted a 2-2 record with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Wardlow put up a 4.20 ERA in eight starts while JC Dermody made four starts as a freshman.
Waters knows that keeping his arsenal of arms will be vital this season.
"You want to stay healthy," he said. "You really got to be careful with what you do with your pitching. You don't want to go too long too early with them because you need those arms at the end of the season."
With what they return and an aggressive philosophy, Coach Waters feels his team can contend in what should be a tough Hawkeye Ten Conference.
"We want to win the conference," he said. "I have no reason to believe why we can't contend for a conference title right out of the gate."
The Titans will open their season June 15th when they host Atlantic. The complete interview with Coach Waters can be heard below.