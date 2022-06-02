(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central baseball team intentionally put together a tough schedule this season. And the Titans hope their regular-season rigors will lead them to the Class 3A State Tournament.
The Titans are 5-2 this season with wins over Thomas Jefferson, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City North, St. Albert and Red Oak (twice). Their two losses came to two of the top six schools in Class 4A -- No. 2 Dowling Catholic and No. 6 Urbandale.
"We have a tough schedule," said Lewis Central Coach Jim Waters. "We're only going to get better from those games. And we'll continue to play those high level games to challenge us."
Lewis Central has emphasized playing challenging games in the three years under Coach Waters. Their willingness to test themselves against some of the best 4A schools in the state is harmless to their long-term picture this year. The Titans have moved down to Class 3A and have the largest enrollment in that class.
The move down and the Titans' returning talents primes them for a big season, but the approach has stayed the same.
"It's a good move for Lewis Central," Waters said about the move down to 3A. "This evens us up. We don't look at ourselves as a 3A team. We want a competitive 4A schedule."
The pitching rotation has been stout for the Titans through seven games with a 2.46 team ERA.
Senior JC Dermody has been their go-to with a 3-1 record, 27 strikeouts and 1.40 ERA in 15 innings. Aron Harrington, Luke Woltmann, Britton Bond and Trenton Johnette complete the rotation.
"I like our pitching," Waters said. "We thought pitching would be our strength."
Elsewhere defensively, Waters feels his team is growing with 14 errors in seven games. But he likes their outfield combination.
"I think we have one of the better outfields in the state, and our infielders are ahead of schedule," he said. "They're only going to get better."
The Titans' offense averages 12.7 runs per game and is hitting .298 as a team, but Waters feels they're not even at their peak yet.
"I don't think we're close to hitting stride," he said. "We're a lot better than we've shown. Time will tell if all that work pays off."
Harrington is hitting .500 with 11 RBI. Casey Clair (.348, 8 RBI), Bond (.348, 11 RBI), Payton Fort (.308, 4 RBI), Brady Hetzel (.2856, 3 RBI), Devin Nailor (.263, 6 RBI) and Ty Thomson (.222, 8 RBI) have also contributed to LC's cause.
The Titans continue their season against Abraham Lincoln Friday, followed by Sioux City on Saturday and Glenwood Monday night on the KMA Video Stream. As they maneuver through the season, Coach Waters wants to see his team build towards what they hope is a deep postseason run.
"We need to compete on every pitch," he said. "We want to peak at the right time."
Lewis Central has not qualified for the state tournament since 2005. If all goes well, this year's team might be the squad to snap that drought.
"We have one goal," he said. "It's simple. We need to compete at the state tournament. You can't win a state title if you don't make it to the state tournament. We need to get to the state tournament so we can compete for a state title."
Check out the full interview with Coach Waters below.