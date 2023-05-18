(Council Bluffs) -- Fresh off a memorable 2022 season, the Lewis Central baseball team has hit the diamond already to begin its 2023 campaign.
The Titans are 1-1 on the season, with a 3-1 loss to Class 4A No. 1 Dowling Catholic and a 20-2 victory over Hawkeye Ten foe Shenandoah.
That opening stretch comes on the heels of a busy offseason for Lewis Central’s star players.
“Guys coming back that played significant roles last year all played fall baseball last fall,” Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters said. “We started up again in January and we’ve been hitting it hard ever since then. We’ve put the work in. We’ve got another four guys committed to playing ball at the college level, which is the same as we did last year. I think we have a good nucleus and we can have a similar season to what we did last year.”
At the plate, senior Peyton Fort returns as the best hitter in the lineup for the Titans. In his junior season, Fort batted .427 with 40 RBI and a .596 on-base percentage.
“[Fort] is gonna anchor shortstop for us,” Waters said. “I couldn’t ask anymore from him last year, and he’s a kid who had a great junior year, but he put some more work in in the offseason
and now he’s an even better player.”
Ty Thomson is another returner who figures to be a big factor in Lewis Central’s production in several different areas this year.
Last season, Thomson hit .381 with 23 RBI while going 2-0 on the mound with a 2.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts in just 14.1 innings.
“[Thomson] comes back as a three-year starter in leftfield, but he’s gonna take more of a role in our starting rotation, where he’s made significant improvements,” Last year he really set the tone for himself when he came in and threw five shutout innings against a very good, highly ranked Waukee team. We’re looking for big things from Ty in multiple positions this year.”
The biggest shoes for the Titans to fill will be in the pitching rotation, where their top three hurlers from last year’s state-qualifying team have graduated.
With those players no longer with the team, the Titans have opened up competition for the No. 1 spot in the rotation.
“We’ve got some guys,” Waters said. “Thomson, Clair, Woltmann, they’re all vying for the top pitching spot. All trying to be the ace of the team. I love that competition, because that makes everybody else better. And then we have Brady Hetzel right there too, and he could come out and surprise a lot of people.”
In most cases of teams with significant roster turnover, expectations tend to dwindle.
Lewis Central baseball is unlike most cases.
“Our goal is simple,” Waters said. “We don’t throw a lot of goals on the board and walk through each one of them. Our goal is to get to the state tournament and win a state championship. That’s our goal. Everything else that we accomplish on the way is hopefully just a stepping stone to achieving that goal.”
The Titans will be back in action Friday for a road date against city rival CB Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Waters from Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature.