(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central boys cross country team enters Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Cross Country Meet with their eyes geared towards capturing a third consecutive conference title and the fifth in school history.
If they are to do so, Coach Taylor May's squad will have accomplished such a feat with a much different squad than the previous two championship teams.
"I think it's gone pretty well," May said of their season to this point. "Our kids have done a pretty good job. We weren't sure what it was going to be like with COVID, but they've done a really good job of being careful and safe. That's led to us being able to work hard and improve."
The turnover from last season's squad to this year's younger squad has been rather smooth, according to Coach May.
"They've done a really good job of coming together," he said. "It was kinda new. We lost four varsity guys last year. We weren't really sure what it was going to be like, but they really gelled together. It's been fun to see how they've come together and ran as a pack."
The Titans have been paced this season by freshman Ethan Eichorn. Eichorn has emerged onto the high school scene in impressively and is currently ranked No. 8 by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
"He's a phenomenal runner," May said of Eichorn. "This is my seventh year of coaching, he's by far the best freshman I've seen run. He works really hard. Sometimes you have kids that have the talent, but he puts in the time, too. He listens, asks what he can do to improve and wants to get better."
Eichhorn has been able to improve thanks to the strong competition he's been surrounded by, such as Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic), Trey Gross (Harlan) and Aidan Booton (Thomas Jefferson)
"It's building his confidence to know he can stand up with those guys," May said. "He's learning a lot about the sport of cross country. He was a standout in middle school, but there's a difference from middle school to high school."
Aside from Eichorn, Nathan Sell, Tyler Ruiz and Kaden Pearson have also been mainstays in the Titans' lineup.
Lewis Central has the opportunity to join rare air Thursday if they win a third consecutive Hawkeye Ten title. They would become the first team since Glenwood in 2011 to claim at least three team titles. It would also mark their fifth conference title, having also claimed gold in 1973 and 1984.
While the team might be the same as the previous two conference title teams, the expectations still are.
"That's been their goal since the beginning of the season," May said. "The Hawkeye Ten has some very solid teams. Atlantic has a really good team, Glenwood has got some solid young runners and has been running well. Harlan is up there, too. It's going to be a fun, exciting race."
May's message to his team on their quest to a three-peat? The power of positivity.
"Be positive, keep doing what you've been doing. You don't have to do anything special, just go out and run your race."
Trevor Maeder will updates on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) from Thursday's action in Denison. The complete interview with Coach May can be heard below.