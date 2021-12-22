(Council Bluffs) -- Wyatt Hatcher played the hero for Lewis Central on Tuesday night in the Titans' thrilling 74-67 double-overtime win over Glenwood on KMA 960.
"It was a good way to end (2021) on a win," Hatcher said. "This game, we got shots to fall when we needed to and executed to our potential."
Hatcher's game-tying putback at the end of the first overtime ultimately set the stage for the victory.
"I thought it was a great high school basketball game," said Lewis Central Coach Dan Miller. "Both teams played extremely hard. We were fortunate to make just enough plays to win the game."
Tuesday's contest had everything a basketball enthusiast could ask for: clutch shooting, heads-up defensive plays, momentum swings and a high-energy crowd. A nail-biting 40-minute doozy seemed uncertain in the first half when Lewis Central pushed their lead to 10. It also looked dim early in the third when the Titans led by as many as nine, but Glenwood never quit and battled back.
"It was insane," Hatcher said. "It was good having energy on our side and battling through adversity."
The Rams trailed by only three heading into the fourth quarter and scored the first seven to take a 49-45 lead. However, the Titans responded with a 5-0 spurt to regain a 50-49 lead and clung to a 56-53 advantage in the final minutes. Glenwood's Jayme Fritts hit a three with less than a minute left, tying the contest at 56.
Both teams had game-winning opportunities at the end of regulation. LC's ended in a turnover, handing Glenwood the ball with six seconds left. The Rams had a high-percentage game-winning shot, but Kayden Anderson's shot attempt rattled out, sending the game to overtime.
Lewis Central mounted the first five of overtime, but as they had all night, Glenwood stormed back and took the lead with three-pointers from Caden Johnson and Tommy Johnson in the final minute to take a 62-61 lead.
The Titans missed a pair of go-ahead free throws, but Glenwood converted only one of their two ensuing attempts, giving Lewis Central the ball back, down 63-61 with 9.8 seconds left.
Lewis Central's initial shot attempt was unsuccessful, as was the next attempt. Luckily, Hatcher snatched a third opportunity for the Titans and converted with two seconds remaining, tying the contest at 63 and forcing another overtime.
"I went up, and the ball landed in front of me," Hatcher said. "I went back up, and nobody was there."
"It would have been easy for him to panic," Miller said. "But he gathered himself and put it in to give us another chance."
The Titans took advantage of their newfound chance, outscoring Glenwood 11-4 in overtime.
"We made just enough plays on the defensive end," Coach Miller said. "I feel like it was won on defense. We had some hustle plays to allow us to hang on."
Hatcher led Lewis Central with 20 points, while Cole Arnold, Nick Miller and Colby Souther also had success in the paint with 19, 11 and 11 points, respectively.
"I wasn't shooting the ball well, so I had to get to the basket," Arnold said.
Caden Johnson was phenomenal for Glenwood, dropping a game-high 33 points. Zac Kelsey added 13 for the Rams in the heart-breaking loss. The Rams (4-3, 3-3) return to action on January 4th against Atlantic.
Lewis Central heads into the 2022 portion of their schedule at 4-3 and 4-1 in Hawkeye Ten play.
"If we come to compete, we can be pretty good," Miller said. "If we are nonchalant and carefree, we are going to get beat. Our execution has to be where it's supposed to be. I like what this group is doing. We'll continue to work when we come back from the break."
The Titans get a stern test on January 4th against Class 3A No. 2 Harlan. Check out the full interviews with Hatcher, Arnold and Coach Miller below