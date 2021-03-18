(Council Bluffs) -- Like many programs, the Lewis Central boys track team is counting the days until their first meet in nearly two years.
"We are really excited," Coach Matt Argotsinger said on Thursday's sports feature. "Our coaching staff is excited. The kids have done a great job coming back. Excited is a good word for it. It's going to be an interesting year."
The Titans had a deep and talented roster last season and had high hopes before COVID-19 canceled the season.
"It was really disappointing," Argotsinger said. "The senior class that graduated was loaded with athletes. I think we would have done well at conference (Hawkeye Ten) and state. I know the kids were disappointed, too."
The 2021 version of the LC boys track program has been busy this offseason.
"We had most kids at summer running," Argotsinger said. "So far, we've been really impressed with the practices. The effort has been phenomenal."
Jonah Pomrenke is the Titan's top returner. The senior was a fifth-place finisher in the 100 meters at the 2019 Hawkeye Ten Meet. Pomrenke also long-jumps and was a member of LC's conference runner-up 4 x 100 team.
"He'll be good," Argotsinger said. "He's got some returning state experience."
Classmates Nathan Sell and Tyler Ruiz join Pomrenke in a light but talented senior class.
"We've got three huge classes behind them," Argotsinger said. "We have 20+ juniors, 20+ sophomores and 20+ freshmen out."
The majority of the juniors don't have much varsity experience except for Tyler Hinsley, Ethan Fishell and Hunter Deyo.
"All of them are super athletic," Argotsinger said. "It's just a matter of teaching them how to run the right way and do all the field events, but I think they'll be good."
The goals for Coach Argotsinger's team? The same as every year.
"The main thing is to improve," he said. "We have the same goals every year. We are trying to win the City Meet and the Hawkeye Ten. Regardless of what we think we have, that's one of our goals. We should be up there. We feel pretty good about what we got."
The Titans' first meet is March 27th in Glenwood. The complete interview with Coach Argotsinger can be heard below.