(Council Bluffs) -- Behind a state championship contender, the Lewis Central boys cross country team is making its first state appearance since 2002.
"It's a huge accomplishment for the boys," Coach Taylor May said. "For them to represent their school, this is 20 years in the making. We've had a lot of solid individuals, but making it as a team means a lot more."
The Titans secured their first state berth in two decades with a runner-up finish at their state qualifier in Glenwood.
"They made a point at the beginning of the season to make this goal," May said. "They've been very determined. This is the hardest-working team I've coached. Their determination and focus to make their goal a reality makes them stand out."
The Titans lay claim to one of Class 3A's top runners, Ethan Eichhorn. Eichhorn won the state qualifier and is ranked No. 2 by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
"His goal is to become a state champion," May said. "I think he has a shot because of his determination and work. He's grown so much as a runner. He's grown in the way he approaches his races. I think that will work in his favor. Hopefully, he can reach his goals this weekend."
Junior Kade Diercks has been a pleasant surprise for the Titans. Diercks is currently ranked No. 26 by the IATC.
"He's been a nice surprise for us," May said. "I think a switch flipped for him during track. He realized he could be a good runner if he put in some time."
Marshall Arkfeld, Richard Selken, Asher Rodenburg, Jaxon Brewer and Drew White also ran for the Titans at their state qualifier.
"They do everything together," May said. "That bonding makes a huge difference."
The Titans obviously want to perform well in Fort Dodge, but May feels Saturday's opportunity is a reward for their hard work rather than something they must come into with a lot of pressure to perform.
"If we come and do what we're capable of, we'll be perfectly fine," May said. "We've hovered around 11 or 12 in the team rankings, so our goal is the top 10. I think it's very attainable for them."
Ethan Hewett (@hewett_ethan) has reports from the Class 3A race on Saturday. Click below to hear more with Coach May.