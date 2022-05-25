(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central boys' soccer team finds themselves back in familiar territory.
The Titans took down Glenwood 2-0 in the Class 2A Substate 8 Championship on a rainy and windy Wednesday night. Both teams met for the second time this year, after Lewis Central nabbed an early regular season win 1-0 over the Rams.
"We knew Glenwood would come in and be ready, they're coached extremely well," said Lewis Central Head Coach James Driver. "These guys played hard all season. We played a really difficult schedule. They came out, battled through these elements -- it feels good to be back."
The Titans and Rams looked every bit the part of two of the top remaining teams in their class. Neither one was able to find a clear shot on goal -- that was until near the 17-minute mark of the first half, when Lewis Central Senior Jonah Churchill did what he does and found the net.
"He's produced extremely well for us this year," said Coach Driver. "We started him out wide and moved him up top. In the last few games, he's been scoring goals right and left. He's been on fire -- he's just been phenomenal for us."
A few short moments later, Lewis Central was able to get their next and final goal -- courtesy of Sophomore Brayden Shepard knocking in a free kick from teammate Easton Adams.
While the offense was firing on all cylinders, Driver says the Titan's defense lead by goalkeeper Will Devine has been instrumental in their success as well.
"They've held us in some tough games, tough matches," said Coach Driver. "I don't know how many clean sheets we have -- we have a lot but that's defense and that starts with Will. This is actually the first year we've had him in goal, and he's doing great."
Lewis Central looks to bring home another state title after being a few short years removed from their last in 2019. The Titans nearly made it the previous year, but came up just short in a substate final loss to Sioux City West.
"We've been preparing for this all season," said Coach Driver. "Last year, we made it to this same spot. We were similarly up at halftime 3-0, and ended up losing 4-3. That's kind of left a sour taste in our mouths, and we used it as motivation this year to get back to the state tournament."
To be able to make that dream a reality, Coach Driver knows his team is going to need to continue their process of growth and focus.
"You've got to give yourself the opportunity to make the big dance, and we've done that so now anything can happen," said Coach Driver. "We're just going to come back to practice tomorrow -- prepare, control what we can control, and be ready to go."
The Titans now move on to Des Moines, and the Cownie Soccer Complex. The State Soccer Tournament begins on June 1.
Check out the full interview with Lewis Central Head Coach James Driver below.