(Council Bluffs) -- A matchup between two defending state champions lived up to the hype on Thursday night.
Three hundred sixty-three days after surrendering a double-digit lead to Harlan, the Lewis Central football team staged a memorable comeback with two touchdowns in the final three minutes for a thrilling 30-27 win.
"I'm extremely proud of our football team and coaches," Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. "They responded time and time again."
Lewis Central trailed by 11 with three minutes left but exited the proclaimed 'Night of Champions' as the victor.
"I thought our dobber was done," Kammrad said. "We reminded the guys the game was not over. I'm just so proud."
Thursday's memorable game occured in front of a jam-packed Titans Stadium, with several watching on the KMA Video Stream.
"This was an instant classic between two really good football programs," Kammrad said. "It doesn't get any better than this. This is why our kids do what they do. (Tonight) was a product of how talented both teams really are. It's a special night."
Lewis Central led for just 6 minutes and 50 seconds on Thursday night.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, and Harlan struck first with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Teagon Kasperbauer to Aidan Hall on the second play of the second quarter.
Lewis Central tied the game two plays later with a 66-yard touchdown pass from Braylon Kammrad to Curtis Witte, but Harlan responded less than a minute later with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Kasperbauer to Cade Sears to take a 13-7 lead.
The Titans (2-0) added a 45-yard field goal from Boston Hensley before the half, trimming Lewis Central's deficit to 13-10.
Neither team scored on their opening drive of the second half. Lewis Central took their first lead of the night midway through the third quarter with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Kammrad to give Lewis Central a 16-13 edge.
Harlan then turned to the ground game, piecing together a 14-play, 82-yard drive that culminated with a rushing touchdown from William Kenkel to hand the Cyclones a 20-16 lead in the waning seconds of the third quarter.
Lewis Central had two drives stall out in the fourth quarter, including one in Harlan territory.
The Cyclones, meanwhile, utilized their rushing success with a hefty dose of the ground game. Iowa commit Aidan Hall found paydirt from 45 yards out with 3:08 remaining to grow Harlan's lead to 27-16.
But it wasn't over.
"It's never over," Braylon Kammrad said. "I told the guys we had to stay composed and finish this game."
For the second consecutive week, Lewis Central speedster Luciano Fidone found a seam, and ultimately the end zone, on a kick return. The ensuing two-point try succeeded, trimming the deficit to 27-24 with 2:55 left.
Lewis Central then lined up for an onside kick. The first attempt was unsuccessful, but officials penalized Lewis Central for kicking before the whistle, prompting a second try.
Sometimes, it's better to be lucky than good.
Hensley's second try took a feverish roll and created a scrum for the loose pigskin. Lewis Central junior Bryce Juon emerged from the mayhem with the ball, handing the Titans possession at midfield with 2:51 remaining.
"The one we got wasn't the planned one," Coach Kammrad said. "We have two different onsides. Thank God we kicked the first one before the whistle blew. We went with Plan B. Boston works on that all the time. Our guys made a play, and there was a life to us. I can't say enough about what our special teams do."
A 36-yard pass from Kammrad to Witte on third down moved Lewis Central inside the 10 and set the stage for Kammrad's go-ahead six-yard rushing touchdown with 59 seconds left.
Harlan's frantic final possession failed to produce a first down, handing Lewis Central their first win over the Cyclones in the last five tries.
Kammrad's clutch connection with Witte was their third hookup the night. It also put Witte over 100 receiving yards with 121.
Lewis Central needed Witte's presence in the offense after Harlan shut down Fidone all night, and Jonathan Humpal -- a Division I running back recruit -- did not play because of an injury.
"Most of it goes to the offseason work we put in," Witte said. "We've worked together and got better. We knew it was going to be challenging, but we knew we had the weapons and talent to do it."
"He had to go out and make plays tonight," Braylon Kammrad said of Witte. "He's just a good player. That kid can make plays. I trust him, and he trusts me. It works well."
Witte also had two interceptions on the defensive side.
"We knew it was going to be a physical battle," Witte said. "We knew they were going to throw the ball. We had to make some plays."
"Curtis Witte is a talented football player," Coach Kammrad said. "He's a coach's kid and understands the game. He's the leader in the secondary."
Braylon Kammrad finished the game with 192 passing yards and added 26 yards on the ground. Caleb Moore led Lewis Central's run-game efforts with 83 yards.
Kasperbauer threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Sears led Harlan's receiving unit with 87 yards while Hall caught seven balls for 68 yards. The Cyclones rushed for 204 yards, led by 77 from Kenkel and 76 from Hall.
Harlan (0-1) returns to action next week against Grinnell.
As for Lewis Central, the defending Class 4A champions are now 2-0 against the No. 2 team in Class 1A (Underwood) and the No. 1 team in 3A. They return to action next week at Carlisle.
"It's a one-week season," Coach Kammrad said. "It doesn't matter who is down the road. We'll focus on us. We don't want to feel we are above everything. We have to keep our nose to the grindstone and keep working. Our kids understand that."
Watch the full interviews with Witte, Braylon Kammrad and Coach Kammrad below.