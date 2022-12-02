(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (2-0) picked up a dominant 56-5 win over Hawkeye Ten conference foe Red Oak (0-3) Friday.
“I thought our girls came out and played really hard,” Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. “At the beginning of the game, our offense didn’t hit some shots early, but I thought our defense really was the difference for us and kind of got us kickstarted.”
The Titans used their defensive press to put the game away early.
“It was a brand new press and it’s really tough, so we decided to bring it out for this game, which I think was really smart,” Lucy Scott said. “When you press once you just get on a roll and keep going.”
Lewis Central held Red Oak without a field goal until the final possession of the game.
“The girls have just really bought into it,” Hanafan said. “We just keep adding things to it. We always talk about how sometimes if your offense isn’t really clicking, your best offense may be your defense. Tonight, at the beginning of the game, it probably was our best offense.”
Scott was the game’s leading scorer with 10 points.
“I started off rough but I just tried to keep shooting and let the last shot go and just keep telling myself, ‘I got the next one,’” Scott said.
Brooke Larsen added nine points for the Titans, all of which were scored in the paint.
“We have a lot of people who can play and score the ball, so that really helps,” Larsen said.
Lewis Central figures to be the favorite to win the Hawkeye Ten, something that the Titans are trying to keep at a distance for the time being.
“[Our players] have goals in mind and they put in a lot of time this summer, so credit to them,” Hanafan said. “They know what we can do, but we can’t talk about it, we gotta go out and do it.”
Lewis Central returns to action for a cross-town rivalry game against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Monday, while Red Oak travels to Shenandoah Tuesday.
View full video interviews with Scott, Larsen and Hanafan below.