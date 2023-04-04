(Clarinda) -- Lewis Central won the team title at Tuesday's condensed Cardinal Relays in Clarinda.
The Titans had 107.5 points to lead Clarinda (101) through 11 events when the skies opened up, bringing a premature ending to the meet.
The Titans won four events, highlighted by a sweep of the throwing events. Lewis Central accumulated 34 points in the shot put and discus thanks to stellar outings from Elise Thramer and Jordyn Matiyow. Thramer won the discus (107-08) while Matiyow was third (82-09.50), and Matiyow won the shot put (35-08.00) with Thramer (35-04.50) right behind her.
"Discus and shot put are very technical," Thramer said. "I got my chest up, finished with strength and was fast. That's what I've been working on."
Madeline Fidone won the 400 in 1:01.81 and anchored the winning sprint medley (2:00.42).
Clarinda won three events. Jerzee Knight won the 100 (12.53) and long jump (16-09.50), while Raenna Henke claimed the 3000 title (11:58.72).
St. Albert's Avah Underwood won the high jump (5-02), while the Saintes also won the distance medley (4:41.60).
Shenandoah won the shuttle hurdle (1:13.56), and Creston claimed the 4x800 (11:29.14).
KMA Sports spoke with Thramer after her win in the discus. View the full interview below.