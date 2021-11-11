(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central's dream run through the postseason continued on Thursday behind a dominant second half, punching the Titans' berth in the Class 4A state championship game.
"I'm extremely proud of our kids to keep battling," said Lewis Central Coach Justin Kammrad. "We saw some adversity and didn't flinch. We've been through a gauntlet, and our kids continue to respond."
The Titans' (10-2) third trip to Cedar Falls in the past four years produced their first state semifinal win -- a 35-10 victory over Waverly-Shell Rock -- on KMA-FM 99.1.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
The triumph comes after disappointing losses to Cedar Rapids, Xavier in 2018 and Western Dubuque in 2019 on the state's biggest stage.
"We wanted to finish the fight," Kammrad said. "Those (2018 and 2019) were building blocks. Tonight doesn't happen without those years. They want to be in this position. Being here before worked in our favor."
Turnovers and miscues plagued the Titans in their prior UNI-Dome ventures. A similar outcome looked possible after a turnover on the second play of the game, but running back Jonathan Humpal shook off the early mistake and shined with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
"I just had to forget about it," Humpal said. "My team lifted me and I moved to the next play."
Humpal's excellence came behind the beefy offensive line of Hunter Deyo, Sam Chadwick, Hunter Waldstein, Jack Doolittle and Parker Matiyow. The hosses up front helped Lewis Central rush for 218 yards against a Waverly-Shell Rock defense that entered Thursday's game, holding opponents to only 71 rushing yards per game.
"I have to give credit to my line," Humpal said. "They gave me creases to run through. We worked together as a team to put the ball into the end zone, and it all paid off."
"We kept them off-balance," said Coach Kammrad. "And that was our plan. We had to find what was going to work. It took us a while, but that happens.
Braylon Kammrad provided the Titans some balance, tossing for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
"This feels amazing," said the younger Kammrad. "We just had to calm down and play our game."
There was little to indicate the eventual run-away victory in the first half as both teams found their footing after turnovers on their opening possessions. Lewis Central's came on Humpal's fumble, but Curtis Witte made it a moot point thanks to an interception in the end zone, thwarting Waverly-Shell Rock's attempt at an early score.
"You're going to get ups and downs," Coach Kammrad said. "The interception was really huge and allowed us to trade possessions."
Lewis Central took advantage of the turnover and capitalized with a majestic 30-yard touchdown pass from Kammrad to Blake Cyboron, handing the Titans a 7-0 edge.
The lead was short-lived, though, as Waverly-Shell Rock responded in four plays, capping it off with a touchdown pass from Grant Halverson to Layne McDonald to tie it at 7.
Neither team found any more points in the second quarter, although Waverly-Shell Rock had a chance, only for their field goal attempt to sail wide left at the end of the half.
The Go-Hawks ended their first drive of the second half with a field goal to take a 10-7 lead, but a 40-yard touchdown from Kammrad to Luciano Fidone handed the Titans the decisive 14-10 lead.
"We've been playing together since fifth grade," Fidone said. "My guys blocked really well. I saw the open path and hit it."
The touchdown was Fidone's first of two on the night and part of his eight-catch, 114-yard performance.
"It was the little things," he said. "We always work on that, and we did everything we needed to do."
Humpal's first score of the game -- a 20-yard scamper -- pushed LC's lead to 21-10 with 1:25 left in the third. Another touchdown from Humpal, a tackle-breaking 51-yard score, put the game on ice, extending the lead to 28-10 early in the fourth and sealing their state championship game appearance.
"I thought I was going to get tackled," Humpal said after his second touchdown. "But I threw the guy down and was off to the races."
Defensively, the Titans allowed Waverly Shell-Rock to gain only 51 yards after their 62-yard drive to open the second half and held the Go-Hawks to 0-for-5 on third-down conversions in the final 24 minutes.
"The defense kept giving us the ball back," said Coach Kammrad. "They played phenomenal against a great football team."
Dallas Davis, Deyo, Nick Miller and Chase Wallace posted a team-high five tackles while Miller, Deyo and Matiyow flustered Waverly-Shell Rock's passing attack with one sack apiece.
Junior running back McCrae Hagarty paced Waverly-Shell Rock's offensive efforts with 83 rushing yards on 18 totes. The Go-Hawks conclude their season at 10-2.
The win catapults Lewis Central to within one win of their first-ever state title in program history. They look to join other championship programs in their trophy case, such as the 2019 boys soccer, the 2016 to 2018 girls soccer squads and their dominant wrestling programs that tore through the early part of the 21st century with team titles in 2000, 2001 and 2004 and dual crowns in 2000 and 2001.
The Titans can add their name to the list of champions next Thursday when they face either Cedar Rapids, Xavier or Winterset at 7 p.m. on KMA-FM 99.1. Lewis Central is familiar with both squads, having dropped a 37-13 decision to Xavier in 2018 and beating Winterset in a 38-37 classic earlier this year. Whoever they face, Coach Kammrad expects his team to enter mission-oriented.
"We're going to enjoy it," said Coach Kammrad. "The message is going to be the same. We've got to finish. The goal is not to just get there. The goal is to win."
Check out the full interviews with Humpal, Fidone, Braylon Kammrad and Coach Kammrad below.
STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINAL SCOREBOARD (11/11)
CLASS A
West Hancock 37 East Buchanan 0
Grundy Center 28 Woodbury Central 7
CLASS 4A
Lewis Central 35 Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Cedar Rapids Xavier Winterset