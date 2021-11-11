Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.