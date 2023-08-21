(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football begins a new season on Friday when they host Harlan for yet another anticipated opener between the two Hawkeye Ten programs that have made a routine of playing for state championships.
“Every year is a new challenge,” Titans head coach Justin Kammrad told KMA Sports. “We obviously are trying to embrace that with some of the guys we’ve lost, but we feel we’ve put in a lot of time and we expect a lot of our kids during the off-season and in the weight room. We’ve hopefully prepared and developed individuals to step into (new) roles and manage those expectations.”
While LC, which finished as a state runner-up in 4A last year, has lost well-known names like Braylon Kammrad at quarterback and Jonathan Humpal at running back, Coach Kammrad believes people might be a bit surprised to learn how much they do have coming back, especially on defense.
“We return three of our starting linebackers, two of our starting defensive backs and a starting defensive lineman,” Kammrad said. “We feel comfortable about those guys. Caleb Moore is a four-year starter, and he’s going to be the anchor and has been the unsung hero. He does everything you want him to do.”
Other returnees on the defensive side include linebackers Owen Thomas and Nash Paulson, who were second and third in tackles on the team a year ago. Bryce Juon (41.0 tackles) and Curtis Witte (8 INT) also return in the defensive backfield. And, along with Moore on the defensive line, plenty of game experience returns.
“Last year, we probably rotated eight guys per game on the defensive line,” Kammrad said. “We’re really excited about that and the back end of our defense.”
Offensively, Braylon Kammrad will be replaced by junior Brady Hetzel, who threw for 167 yards and a touchdown during his sophomore season as a backup.
“The good thing for Brady is that he played in a lot of football games last year for us,” Coach Kammrad said. “He’s been behind center. It’s not going to be new for him. It’s just going to be new for him starting the game.”
One thing Kammrad knows for sure is that they are about to find out a lot about their team when the two-time defending Class 3A state champion, Harlan, comes to town on Friday.
“You really find out where you’re at,” Kammrad said. “It’s never an easy one, and it’s two teams that are really good and really well-coached and super competitive. I don’t know if there’s much love between the programs and schools when you step into the competition realm. You’re going to be tested early and find out what you have and what you don’t have.”
This will be the third consecutive season the two programs open the year. Harlan won a 36-29 classic in 2021 while Lewis Central took a 30-27 thriller last season.
“The biggest thing for us is going to be consistent effort and focus,” Kammrad said. “Can they play four quarters early in the season? Can the new guys step into some of those roles and respond to what our expectations are for them on a Friday night? Obviously, you look at things that lead to winning a football game. You have to run the ball, you have to pass the ball effectively and be great on special teams. (Special teams) was a key aspect for us a year ago. And it’s just consistent effort all the time, going as hard as you can and stay focused for four quarters.”
Matt Gubbels will provide reports from Harlan/LC on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA Sports’ Week 1 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Kammrad below.